KL Deemed To Be University Hosts School Innovation Challenge 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, October 28, 2026: KL Deemed to be University is hosting the School Innovation Challenge 2026, organised by the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH), at its Vijayawada campus from October 27 to 29, 2026. An extension of the PAN IIT Summit, the three-day initiative brings together 20 school teams from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, giving young students a platform to explore innovative ideas, develop practical solutions, and sharpen their problem-solving skills.
Participating students are taking part in activities designed to foster creativity, teamwork, critical thinking, and collaborative problem-solving. Over the three days, the teams will refine their ideas and build prototypes of their proposed solutions, supported by expert guidance, mentorship, and hands-on assistance. The programme aims to show students how innovative thinking can be translated into practical solutions to real-world challenges.
As host, KL University is providing the infrastructure, technical facilities, and innovation ecosystem needed to run the programme. The challenge also gives students a chance to experience design thinking, experimentation, and early-stage product development, going well beyond conventional classroom learning.
Commenting on the initiative, Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, said,“We believe that innovation begins when young minds are encouraged to question, experiment, and explore new possibilities. We are delighted to welcome 20 school teams from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and support their innovation journey. Initiatives like these help nurture future-ready thinkers, innovators, and entrepreneurs who can contribute meaningfully to society.”
The programme was inaugurated in the presence of delegates from RTIH, Mr. Ganesh Rayala, Head Youth Ecosystem & Marketing, Mr. Ibadullah Baig Incubation Manager & Ms. Sumathi- Incubation Associate, Dr. V. Rajesh, Senior Director, Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE), Dr. P. Saleem Akram, Assistant Director, CIIE; V. Ramakanth, CEO, Atal Community Innovation Centre (ACIC); Gourav Kapoor, Director, Fab Lab, KL Deemed to be University.
Through this collaboration, KL Deemed to be University and RTIH aim to strengthen the culture of innovation among school students, inspire entrepreneurial thinking, and encourage the next generation to create solutions for emerging societal needs.
Participating students are taking part in activities designed to foster creativity, teamwork, critical thinking, and collaborative problem-solving. Over the three days, the teams will refine their ideas and build prototypes of their proposed solutions, supported by expert guidance, mentorship, and hands-on assistance. The programme aims to show students how innovative thinking can be translated into practical solutions to real-world challenges.
As host, KL University is providing the infrastructure, technical facilities, and innovation ecosystem needed to run the programme. The challenge also gives students a chance to experience design thinking, experimentation, and early-stage product development, going well beyond conventional classroom learning.
Commenting on the initiative, Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, said,“We believe that innovation begins when young minds are encouraged to question, experiment, and explore new possibilities. We are delighted to welcome 20 school teams from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and support their innovation journey. Initiatives like these help nurture future-ready thinkers, innovators, and entrepreneurs who can contribute meaningfully to society.”
The programme was inaugurated in the presence of delegates from RTIH, Mr. Ganesh Rayala, Head Youth Ecosystem & Marketing, Mr. Ibadullah Baig Incubation Manager & Ms. Sumathi- Incubation Associate, Dr. V. Rajesh, Senior Director, Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE), Dr. P. Saleem Akram, Assistant Director, CIIE; V. Ramakanth, CEO, Atal Community Innovation Centre (ACIC); Gourav Kapoor, Director, Fab Lab, KL Deemed to be University.
Through this collaboration, KL Deemed to be University and RTIH aim to strengthen the culture of innovation among school students, inspire entrepreneurial thinking, and encourage the next generation to create solutions for emerging societal needs.
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