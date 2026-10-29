Cable Tray Manufacturer GB Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Expands Customised Cable Management Range

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 28, 2026 6:20 am - GB Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer expands its cable tray and raceway range with customised perforated and ladder-type solutions for commercial, industrial and infrastructure projects.

GB Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer of cold-rolled metal sections, has announced the continued expansion of its cable tray and raceway range. The range serves the growing demand for safe, durable and scalable cable management in commercial, industrial and infrastructure projects.

The company manufactures cable trays at its facility in Sampla, Haryana. Its portfolio includes perforated, ladder-type and channel-based cable support systems, along with raceways and accessories. Products are available in different widths, heights, thicknesses and finishes, and can be customised to project specifications.

Meeting rising infrastructure and power demand

Large construction, solar, data centre and industrial projects across India and overseas are increasing demand for organised cable routing. Cable trays support power, control and communication cables. They also allow airflow around the cables, make inspection easier, and let a facility add circuits later without major rework. A well-planned tray system reduces clutter, supports safe installation and can lower long-term maintenance effort.

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Manufacturing strength and quality focus

GB Enterprises began operations in 2003 and has grown from a single roll-forming machine into a large-scale operation. According to its company profile, it now runs 40+ machines across a 165,000 sq. ft. facility, with a monthly production capacity of 3,500 MT. This in-house roll forming, punching and fabrication capability lets the company convert client drawings into finished products and keep delivery schedules predictable.

The company serves solar structures, pre-engineered buildings, MEP utilities, uPVC steel reinforcement and related sectors. Its operations extend across India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Key features of GB Enterprises' cable tray range

Perforated and ladder-type designs for ventilation and strength

Options in galvanised and other protective finishes for corrosion resistance

Custom sizes and thicknesses to match load and site requirements

Compatible accessories for bends, joints, supports and fittings

Quality inspection at each production stage

Commitment to customers

GB Enterprises focuses on converting client requirements into defined end products, delivering on time and maintaining a balanced supply chain. Contractors, EPC companies, electrical consultants and distributors can contact the company for technical guidance, quotations and bulk orders.

About GB Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

GB Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Rohtak, Haryana, is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer of cold-rolled formed sections. Its products include cable trays and raceways, solar panel structures, top hat and metal channels, grid ceiling components, security fencing and uPVC steel reinforcement. The company has been operating since 2003.