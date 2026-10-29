MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 28, 2026 7:05 am - Calligraphy and Eastern Aesthetics: HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok and HONGQI AVTODOM Varshavka host presentation of the new HONGQI H5

The HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok and HONGQI AVTODOM Varshavka dealerships held a joint presentation of the updated HONGQI H5 sedan. The event took place at the HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok showroom where guests were among the first to see the vehicle and appreciate how this business-class sedan blends modern technology with the aesthetics of Chinese culture.

The unveiling of the updated HONGQI H5 served as the evening's highlight. Guests learned that the model has received enhancements to both its exterior design and equipment making it even more appealing. The vehicle features a turbocharged engine producing 218 hp, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is also equipped with a 15.6-inch multimedia display, a 360-degree surround-view camera system, a panoramic roof with UV protection and a comprehensive suite of active safety systems.

The updated HONGQI H5 is a business sedan that blends modern design with carefully considered comfort. Its daytime running lights feature a minimalist light strip reminiscent of a racetrack which emphasizes a sense of speed and contemporary style. The new multimedia system powered by an advanced processor offers an intuitive interface and a rich ecosystem ensuring smooth and rapid performance across all functions. Features such as ventilated, massage-equipped seats, a panoramic roof and ambient lighting make every journey even more comfortable. The model is equipped with nine airbags including side curtain airbags, knee airbags and side-impact airbags. Additionally, an active emergency braking system and adaptive cruise control work to help prevent hazardous situations.

The event venue was divided into thematic zones allowing guests to learn about the new model and get a true feel for the brand's character. A DJ set the tone for the evening. Attendees could try their hand at writing authentic Chinese characters and discover their meanings during a workshop on the art of Chinese calligraphy. In the photo zone, guests could choose from a variety of accessories ranging from elegant fans to themed ornaments and have memorable photos taken by a professional photographer. The event also featured a fragrance-creation workshop. The evening concluded with a reception offering light refreshments and drinks with a distinct Chinese flair.

"It was important to us that the evening captured the mood and philosophy of the brand. Guests enjoyed the presentation of the updated HONGQI H5 sedan held at the HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok dealership. The calligraphy, the photo zone with its Eastern-inspired accessories and the musical accompaniment left a wonderful impression on everyone present. The updated business-class sedan was the centerpiece of the event. I am confident that this evening was a highlight for many and that their introduction to the HONGQI H5 allowed them to fully appreciate all the advantages of this updated vehicle", - Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM Yug division, commented.