Siperb Connects One AI Agent To SIP Phone Calls, Whatsapp, Telegram And Email

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 28, 2026 8:02 am - Siperb runs one real-time AI agent that answers SIP and WhatsApp calls and continues the same conversation on WhatsApp, Telegram and email. Conrad De Wet showed it live at the OpenSIPS Summit at around 150 ms end-to-end latency.

Siperb, the UK-based WebRTC-to-SIP softphone platform, has set out how it connects a real-time AI voice agent to ordinary SIP phone calls, and how that same agent serves each customer on WhatsApp, Telegram and email as one continuing conversation.

Conrad De Wet of Siperb showed the system working live at this year's OpenSIPS Summit. Calls to the agent ran with end-to-end latency of around 150 milliseconds on a route through the UK to OpenAI's infrastructure, and most of that delay was network transit rather than processing.

How a call reaches the agent

Siperb uses OpenAI's SIP endpoint, which lets SIP infrastructure dial directly into a configured OpenAI project. Incoming calls, including WhatsApp calls, end on Siperb's session border controller and pass through a small Asterisk array, which supplies the back-to-back user agent functions needed for transfers and other mid-call actions. A webhook on AWS Lambda notifies a Node controller, which answers the call through OpenAI's REST API and gives the agent its opening instruction over a separate WebSocket connection.

What the agent did on the call

In the demonstration the agent recognised the caller, confirmed he was authenticated and queried the Siperb platform during the conversation: it listed his devices, reported which were registered and online, including an iPhone and the desktop app, and listed his connections. It kept track of earlier parts of the call and coped with being interrupted mid-sentence.

One agent across every channel

Siperb did not build a separate voice bot. The agent is defined once in OpenAI's platform and Agent Builder, and Siperb maps each customer's user ID to a conversation ID on every channel. A customer can therefore start on Telegram or email and carry on by phone without repeating themselves.

According to De Wet, speech recognition and dialogue are now services a small team can call, so the remaining work is routing, orchestration, tool access and identity mapping. The open question is governance: which tools an agent may use and which decisions it should be trusted with.

About Siperb

Siperb is a UK-registered WebRTC-to-SIP softphone platform with a hosted SIP proxy. It connects Asterisk, FreeSWITCH, OpenSIPS and other SIP PBXs to browser, desktop and mobile calling. More information: