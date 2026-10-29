MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 28, 2026 10:46 am - Fine-Art Travel Photographer Leslie Brashear Shares New Photography from Bosnia and Herzegovina

Rome, Italy – October 28, 2028 – Fine-art travel photographer Leslie Brashear has added a new collection of photographs captured during her month-long visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, exploring Sarajevo and the town of Konjic.

During her stay, Brashear explored the streets, architecture, and everyday life of these two distinctive destinations, finding photographic inspiration in the details that reveal a place's character. From Sarajevo's layered history and atmospheric streets to Konjic's charm and surroundings, her photographs reflect the beauty, texture, and quieter moments of life in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Brashear's photography emphasizes visual storytelling through light, color, atmosphere, and a strong sense of place. Her approach looks beyond traditional landmarks to discover the overlooked details, fleeting moments, and unexpected compositions that make each destination unique.

The new photographs have been added to her Bosnia and Herzegovina collection, with images available as fine-art prints and in a variety of other formats.

Explore the collection:



About Leslie Brashear

Leslie Brashear is a fine-art travel photographer whose work reflects a lifelong connection to photography and a passion for exploring new places. After beginning her career as a photo lab technician, she embraced a full-time travel lifestyle, documenting destinations around the world with an emphasis on light, atmosphere, and visual storytelling. Her photography invites viewers to look beyond the obvious and discover the details that give a place its distinctive character.

For more information, visit lesliebrashearphotos or contact Leslie Brashear at [email protected].

Media, gallery, and exhibition inquiries welcome.