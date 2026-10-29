WLS Reports Rapid Growth In Automatic Driveway Gate Installations

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 28, 2026 11:05 am - WLS reports rapid growth in its automatic driveway gate division across London and the South East, driven by rising demand from homeowners and commercial clients seeking integrated perimeter security, access control, and convenience.

LONDON, 28 October 2026 - WLS has reported rapid growth in its automatic driveway gate division, with increasing demand for automated gate systems from both residential and commercial customers across London and the South East.

The fire and security specialist says enquiries are coming from homeowners looking to improve security and control access to their properties, as well as businesses, schools, residential developments and commercial premises requiring more effective management of vehicles and visitors entering their sites.

WLS designs and installs a range of automated entrance solutions including swing gates, sliding gates, bi-folding gates and telescopic systems, together with the associated access control, intercom and safety equipment.

For residential properties, demand is being driven by a combination of security, privacy and convenience. Commercial clients are increasingly looking at automated gates as part of a wider site security strategy, with gate automation capable of being combined with access control, intercoms and CCTV.

The continued growth has strengthened automatic gates as an important part of WLS's wider security offering.

Jeremy Ewen, Managing Director of WLS, said:

“The growth we've seen in automatic gates has come from both sides of the business. Homeowners want greater control over who can access their property, while commercial clients are looking at the entrance to their site as the first layer of their overall security.

“Our advantage is that we understand both the gate automation and the security technology behind it. We can look at the entire entrance, from the physical gate through to intercoms, access control and CCTV, and design everything as one solution.”

WLS provides site surveys, system design, installation, upgrades, repairs and ongoing maintenance for automated gate systems throughout London and the South East.

About WLS

With over 40 years of experience, WLS provides fire, security and entrance control solutions for commercial and residential properties across London and the South East. Services include automated gates, access control, CCTV, intercom systems and commercial fire alarm systems.

For media inquiries:

Contact: Elliott Martin

Tel: 0208 676 4300

Email: [email protected]

Web: wls