El Salvador Plans Major Military Deployment to Find Missing Personnel in Haiti
(MENAFN) El Salvador will send more than 2,000 soldiers to Haiti as part of an extensive operation to locate and rescue four missing Salvadoran military aviation technicians, the country’s Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday.
The ministry said President Nayib Bukele discussed the planned deployment and the future of El Salvador’s mission in Haiti during a telephone conversation with Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime.
According to the statement, Bukele stressed that the operation would involve a forceful effort to recover the four military personnel. He also reiterated his country’s readiness to continue assisting Haiti in efforts to confront armed gangs and improve security across the Caribbean nation.
The Salvadoran president expressed gratitude to the Haitian population and government authorities for their cooperation, specifically acknowledging the assistance provided by local security forces during the ongoing efforts.
The four Salvadoran military aviation technicians went missing last week after an ambush in areas under gang control east of Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital. Their disappearance prompted concerns over the safety of foreign personnel operating in the country and led to plans for an expanded search and rescue operation.
Haiti has endured prolonged gang violence and political instability, with the security situation deteriorating further following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. Armed groups have expanded their influence across parts of the country, creating serious challenges for national authorities and international security missions.
El Salvador’s planned deployment signals its intention to intensify efforts to recover the missing personnel while maintaining its broader involvement in supporting operations against gangs in Haiti. Further details about the operation’s timeline and the specific areas where troops will be deployed were not immediately provided.
The ministry said President Nayib Bukele discussed the planned deployment and the future of El Salvador’s mission in Haiti during a telephone conversation with Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime.
According to the statement, Bukele stressed that the operation would involve a forceful effort to recover the four military personnel. He also reiterated his country’s readiness to continue assisting Haiti in efforts to confront armed gangs and improve security across the Caribbean nation.
The Salvadoran president expressed gratitude to the Haitian population and government authorities for their cooperation, specifically acknowledging the assistance provided by local security forces during the ongoing efforts.
The four Salvadoran military aviation technicians went missing last week after an ambush in areas under gang control east of Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital. Their disappearance prompted concerns over the safety of foreign personnel operating in the country and led to plans for an expanded search and rescue operation.
Haiti has endured prolonged gang violence and political instability, with the security situation deteriorating further following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. Armed groups have expanded their influence across parts of the country, creating serious challenges for national authorities and international security missions.
El Salvador’s planned deployment signals its intention to intensify efforts to recover the missing personnel while maintaining its broader involvement in supporting operations against gangs in Haiti. Further details about the operation’s timeline and the specific areas where troops will be deployed were not immediately provided.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment