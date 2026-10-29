Magnitude Five-Point Seven Earthquake Hits Northeastern Papua New Guinea
(MENAFN) A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck an area northeast of Kiunga in Papua New Guinea on Thursday, with the tremor recorded at a relatively shallow depth, according to geological data.
The earthquake occurred approximately 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
Its epicenter was located around 82 kilometers (51 miles) northeast of Kiunga, placing the event away from the town itself.
No immediate reports of casualties, injuries or property damage were available following the earthquake. Authorities had not provided further information about possible effects on nearby communities.
The situation remained unclear as initial assessments of the tremor’s impact had yet to produce additional details.
The earthquake occurred approximately 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
Its epicenter was located around 82 kilometers (51 miles) northeast of Kiunga, placing the event away from the town itself.
No immediate reports of casualties, injuries or property damage were available following the earthquake. Authorities had not provided further information about possible effects on nearby communities.
The situation remained unclear as initial assessments of the tremor’s impact had yet to produce additional details.
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