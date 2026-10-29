Military Personnel Can Order NRK Amphibious Vehicles Through Brave1 Market

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense's press service

“A new class of ground-based robotic systems -amphibious robotic systems-is now available on the Brave1 Market platform. The Brave1 defense innovation cluster has created a separate category for them, where the first three products are already featured. The range will continue to expand. Eventually, military units will be able to order these systems through the eBaly program,” the statement reads.

As emphasized by the Ministry of Defense, amphibious RCSs are a new class of robots that expand the capabilities of ground operations. Rivers, canals, and marshy areas can complicate or completely block access to positions. Because of this, delivering provisions and ammunition to troops can be difficult. Amphibious ground drones are advanced logistics robots. They maintain high maneuverability on land and, in a matter of seconds, switch to aquatic mode to continue their route where a conventional ground drone would have to stop. To ensure such solutions reach the front lines more quickly, Brave1, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, is systematically developing the market for amphibious systems.

Back in June 2026, Brave1 launched a separate grant program called“NRK-Amphibians.” Thanks to constant feedback from the military, Ukrainian developers are refining their innovations to meet the realities of the front lines.

According to the press service, the technology's effectiveness has already been proven on the battlefield. Recently, soldiers from the Alter Ego unit of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade carried out the first-ever combat mission using an amphibious vehicle. The system navigated an extremely challenging route-over 40 km by land and water-and successfully delivered provisions and ammunition to the front lines.

Market launches custom drone orders tailored to military need

The Ministry of Defense noted that as of mid-August, UAVs had carried out over 100,000 missions on behalf of Ukrainian troops at the front since the beginning of the year.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine conducted large-scale testing of ground-based robotic platforms.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine