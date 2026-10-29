Drone Attack Targets Moscow, Prompting Airport Restrictions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Telegram channel Astra reported this, citing TASS and information from air traffic control services.

“Drones are attacking Moscow and the Moscow region; two planes flying from Turkey to Moscow were turned back due to restrictions at Vnukovo,” the message states.

Meanwhile, Rosaviatsia imposed restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky (Ramenskoye) airports. An hour later, the restrictions were lifted at Zhukovsky, but the other two airports are still accepting flights on a case-by-case basis.

Against this backdrop, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that 57 UAVs heading toward Moscow had already been shot down. The threat posed by drones in the Moscow Region was announced around 10:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, ASTRA readers reported three explosions near Naro-Fominsk, 56 km from the Moscow Ring Road, with no sound of drones, but noted that explosions were occurring one after another in the direction of the Kaluga Region.

Drone attack sparks fires at industrial facilities in Russia's Voronezh region

As of 2:15 a.m., the number of drones heading toward Moscow that were reportedly shot down since the start of the day had reached 74.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian city of Lipetsk was attacked by missile strikes; according to preliminary information, a fire broke out in the area of the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant.

Illustrative photo: Pixabay