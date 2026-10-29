Ukraine Seeks To Expand Participation In Special Tribunal On Russian Aggression, Karasevych Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Karasevych, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, made this statement in comments to a Ukrinform correspondent in New York.

“Regarding the special tribunal, we are currently actively working to expand its geographic participation,” he noted.

Karasevych recalled that Ukraine already has a legal decision from the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe regarding the tribunal, which was supported by 38 states and the European Union. Now they must implement the agreement at the national level.

“This is no longer a political statement; it is now a legal factor,” the State Secretary emphasized.

He added that, at the same time, Ukraine is seeking to involve more states outside the Council of Europe in the tribunal. In particular, a Ukrainian delegation recently visited Japan to explain the importance of its participation at the political and governmental levels.

Karasevych noted that Japan, Australia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Canada were part of a key group of states that participated in drafting the legal mechanisms for establishing the tribunal, specifically its statute and the relevant agreement.

“They were part of the core group, meaning they participated at the technical level in developing the legal mechanisms, the statute, and the agreement. Now we need to work with them so that they also become participants,” he explained.

The State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also pointed to two areas of work regarding Russia's accountability: the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression and a compensation mechanism to make up for the damages inflicted on Ukraine.

According to him, more states have formally joined the compensation mechanism, including those that are not members of the Council of Europe. Among them are Australia and Japan, which have joined the Register of Damages Caused by Russia's Aggression Against Ukraine.

Karasevych recalled that a UN General Assembly resolution adopted in November 2022 served as the basis for developing the compensation mechanism.

He explained that the purpose of his visit to New York is to convey to the legal advisors of partner states-particularly those not yet involved in accountability processes-the importance of establishing mechanisms to hold Russia accountable.

“We must work with those who are not yet involved in our joint efforts, explaining to them what we are doing, why we are doing it, and why it is important not only for Ukraine but for the entire international community,” Karasevych said.

He emphasized that discussing issues of international law and accountability for aggression is particularly appropriate at UN headquarters, since states must adhere to the principles upon which the Organization is founded.

Finnish government supports creation of specialfor Russia

Karasevych also noted that on Tuesday, the Ukrainian delegation participated in a UN Security Council meeting dedicated to the topic“Women, Peace, and Security.” The next meeting involving Ukraine, scheduled for Thursday, will focus on maritime navigation. According to him, it is particularly important for Ukraine to ensure compliance with international maritime safety standards in the Black and Azov Seas.

As reported by Ukrinform, an event was held at the UN on Wednesday dedicated to implementing mechanisms to hold Russia accountable for its aggression against Ukraine.