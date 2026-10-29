Russian Forces Strike Educational Institution In Kharkiv
“An enemy strike on the Kholodnogorsk district has been confirmed. There is a fire at the site of the strike,” the message reads.
Later, Terekhov reported that an enemy drone had struck the Saltivsky district.Read also: Russian forces strike Kharkiv, killing one and injuring three
“According to updated information from the Situation Center, the enemy struck an educational institution,” the mayor noted.
As reported by Ukrinform, the number of casualties in Kharkiv resulting from the Russian shelling on October 28 has risen to four, with one person killed.
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