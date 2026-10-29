Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
US Expels Cuban Diplomat After Confrontation At UN Debate

US Expels Cuban Diplomat After Confrontation At UN Debate


Date: 2026-10-29 02:06:54

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (NNN-dpa) -- The United States (US) has expelled a Cuban diplomat following a heated exchange at the United Nations (UN), in a further sign of the deteriorating relationship between Washington and Havana, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

The man was a member of the delegation to the UN, a Cuban diplomat said.

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said earlier in an interview that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had signed the expulsion of a man who had "pushed" a US diplomat and tried to attack him.

The confrontation at the United Nations came on Tuesday. During a session on an annual resolution against the decades-old US embargo on Cuba, representatives of the island nation loudly protested Waltz's speech and interrupted him.

Videos show the now-expelled diplomat apparently trying to prevent a person from filming him.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the Cuban side described the situation and said the diplomat had been pressured by a US representative.

In his speech at the podium, Waltz had sharply criticised Cuba's leadership dating back to Fidel Castro.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez moved toward the lectern, whereupon Waltz addressed him with phrases including: "This isn't your communist dictatorship," and "This is America. Back up!"

--NNN-dpa

MENAFN29102026000200011047ID1111882623


Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search