European Leaders Express Condolences After Deadly Train Crash In Spain

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- European leaders expressed condolences following a deadly train accident in the Spanish province of Toledo and pledged their readiness to assist Spain, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

Two passenger trains collided in Toledo on Wednesday following a computer malfunction that caused the safety system to shut down.

According to authorities, nearly 70 people were killed, and three days of national mourning have been declared.

“At such a difficult time, the Italian Government expresses its solidarity with Spain and the Spanish people following the tragic train accident near Toledo. My thoughts and those of the entire Government are with the families of the victims, the injured and those working tirelessly in the rescue operations,” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement.

European Council President Antonio Costa said he had received news of the accident with deep sadness, expressing solidarity with those affected and extending his condolences to the victims' families.

“Just received the devastating news from Toledo on the collision of two high-speed trains. My heart goes out to the victims' families and loved ones,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on the social media platform X, adding that“Europe mourns with you”.

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot also expressed his condolences.

In a post on X, he said he was“deeply shocked by the tragic train accident” and offered his“full support” to the injured and their families.

Hungarian President Andras Baka expressed sympathy for the victims' families and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

“A terrible train tragedy in Spain. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the injured. I express France's solidarity with the Spanish people,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on X.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro expressed deep solidarity with the victims' families on behalf of the Portuguese people and pledged to do everything necessary to assist Spain.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo also expressed their condolences, saying their thoughts were with the victims and their families.

“I am deeply shocked by the images of the tragic train disaster in the province of Toledo. Austria stands with Spain in these difficult times... and we are fully prepared to provide any assistance necessary,” Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said on X.

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar extended his condolences to the victims' families and friends and wished those injured a speedy recovery. He also expressed solidarity with the Spanish people.

“I was deeply shocked by the news of the major train accident near Toledo. We mourn with our friends from Spain and all those who have lost loved ones. I wish the victims a speedy recovery,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on X.

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he had spoken by telephone with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and offered his support to Madrid.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic expressed his deepest condolences over the tragedy and wished those injured a speedy recovery, adding that Croatia stood in solidarity with Spain.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Spain. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims. I wish all those injured a swift recovery. In these difficult moments, Poland stands in solidarity with Spain and its people. We stand with you,” Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on X.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin said he was deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Spain.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI