UN Votes Overwhelmingly To End US Embargo On Cuba

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (NNN-Xinhua) -- The United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling for an end to the decades-old US embargo on Cuba, Xinhua reported.

The resolution passed with 130 votes in favour, 17 against, and 25 abstentions.

It expresses concern over the continued promulgation and application of laws and regulations, including the Helms-Burton Act enacted by the United States (US) in 1996.

It says their extraterritorial effects undermine other states' sovereignty, the legitimate interests of individuals and entities under their jurisdiction, and the freedom of trade and navigation.

The resolution calls on all states to refrain from promulgating and applying such laws and measures.

It also urges states that have adopted and continue to apply them to take the necessary steps to repeal or invalidate them as soon as possible.

It further requests the UN Secretary-General to prepare a report on its implementation and submit it to the General Assembly at its next annual session.

Wednesday's vote marked the 34th consecutive adoption of a resolution calling for an end to the US economic, commercial and financial embargo on Cuba.

--NNN-XINHUA