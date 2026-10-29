Portugal To Offer Up To 80 Pct EV Subsidy For Low-Income Families

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LISBON, Oct 29 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Portugal's government announced a new package of electric vehicle subsidies on Wednesday, including a dedicated scheme for low-income households for the first time, Environment Minister Maria da Graca Carvalho told parliament, reported Xinhua.

The scheme will support the purchase of up to 20,000 vehicles for vulnerable families, covering up to 80 per cent of each vehicle's value.

A separate scheme for the general population, with rules similar to those of previous programmes, will have a budget of approximately €50 million (US$56 million).

The government will also support the purchase of up to 9,000 electric vehicles by micro-enterprises and promote the acquisition of more sustainable heavy vehicles, alongside investment in charging infrastructure.

Electric buses for low-density areas, intended for transporting workers and students, will also receive co-financing.

The previous electric vehicle subsidy programme had a total budget of €10 million (US$11.2 million).

It offered incentives of up to €4,000 (US$4,480) for new fully electric vehicles priced at up to €38,500 (US$43,120), or €55,000 (US$61,600) for models with more than five seats.

Carvalho linked the announcement to Portugal's ongoing energy crisis, saying that“freeing Portugal from dependence on fossil fuels is not a chimaera: it is an essential condition for a better future and less dependence on third parties”.

--NNN-XINHUA