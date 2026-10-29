Intercommunal Violence In Ethiopia Displaces Thousands: UN

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (NNN-Xinhua) -- United Nations (UN) humanitarians on Wednesday voiced deep concern over intercommunal violence in the Ethiopian town of Moyale, on the border with Kenya, which has displaced thousands of people, reported Xinhua.

Casualties have been reported, along with disruptions to transport, markets and cross-border trade, limiting access to essential goods and services, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

The violence, which erupted on Oct 18, has reportedly displaced thousands of people in Ethiopia's Oromia and Somali regions, in addition to thousands who have crossed into Kenya, OCHA said.

Local authorities in Kenya estimate that up to 50,000 people have crossed into the country since Thursday, with further crossings reported.

Many of those fleeing are women and children. While some are staying with relatives or host communities, others have sought shelter in temporary locations, including schools and churches.

Food is the most urgent need, followed by safe drinking water, emergency shelter, sanitation and health care, OCHA said.

“Continued insecurity has forced several partners to suspend activities,” OCHA said.

“The UN and its partners are preparing a joint assessment mission to areas affected by the violence as soon as security conditions permit.”

OCHA stressed the need to ensure the safety of the population and provide safe, sustained and unimpeded humanitarian access to everyone in need.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has deployed an emergency team to Moyale and is working closely with the Kenyan government, UN agencies, the Kenya Red Cross Society and other humanitarian partners to support the response.

The Kenya Red Cross Society is operating six health service points, screening for malnutrition and distributing relief items.

Local communities have also shared food and water, although their supplies are limited, OCHA said.

The UN and its humanitarian partners are working to scale up assistance, with UN agencies deploying staff and mobilising additional supplies in preparation for possible further displacement.

UNHCR is mobilising emergency relief supplies, including essential household items and temporary shelter materials, to support nearly 12,000 people.

Efforts are underway to expand assistance as needs grow, OCHA said.

--NNN-XINHUA