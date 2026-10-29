Woman Armed With Axe Fatally Shot By South Australian Police

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

CANBERRA, Oct 29 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Police in Adelaide, the South Australian capital, have fatally shot a woman armed with an axe who allegedly threatened officers in the early hours of Thursday, reported Xinhua.

The South Australia Police said officers were called to a property in the city's eastern suburbs shortly before 2 am local time following reports of a woman armed with an axe.

Upon arrival, officers were allegedly threatened by the woman.

They subsequently deployed a Taser, but it was ineffective, before opening fire.

Officers administered first aid until ambulance paramedics arrived, but the woman died at the scene.

One police officer sustained minor injuries.

Detectives from the major crime branch and internal investigation service have launched an investigation into the incident.

--NNN-XINHUA