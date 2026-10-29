North Korea Fires Multiple Ballistic Missiles Toward East Sea
(MENAFN) North Korea launched approximately a dozen short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, on Thursday, according to South Korea’s military.
The missiles were fired from the Wonsan area on North Korea’s eastern coast, while South Korean authorities continued examining their flight distances and other technical characteristics, according to reports citing the country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.
South Korea’s military said it had increased surveillance and remained on alert for the possibility of further launches. It also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a strong defense posture through close coordination and information-sharing with the United States and Japan in response to the latest missile activity.
Japan also reported a possible missile launch from North Korea. Earlier Thursday, Tokyo said Pyongyang had fired "what may be a ballistic missile," according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.
Following the reported launch, Japan’s Coast Guard issued a warning to vessels operating in the surrounding waters, advising them to monitor updates and avoid approaching any objects that may have fallen into the sea.
The latest missile launches follow a similar incident on Oct. 12, when North Korea fired several ballistic missiles from the Pyongyang area toward the East Sea.
The repeated launches have prompted continued monitoring by regional authorities, with South Korea maintaining surveillance and coordinating with its allies as officials assess the latest developments and remain alert to possible additional activity.
The missiles were fired from the Wonsan area on North Korea’s eastern coast, while South Korean authorities continued examining their flight distances and other technical characteristics, according to reports citing the country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.
South Korea’s military said it had increased surveillance and remained on alert for the possibility of further launches. It also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a strong defense posture through close coordination and information-sharing with the United States and Japan in response to the latest missile activity.
Japan also reported a possible missile launch from North Korea. Earlier Thursday, Tokyo said Pyongyang had fired "what may be a ballistic missile," according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.
Following the reported launch, Japan’s Coast Guard issued a warning to vessels operating in the surrounding waters, advising them to monitor updates and avoid approaching any objects that may have fallen into the sea.
The latest missile launches follow a similar incident on Oct. 12, when North Korea fired several ballistic missiles from the Pyongyang area toward the East Sea.
The repeated launches have prompted continued monitoring by regional authorities, with South Korea maintaining surveillance and coordinating with its allies as officials assess the latest developments and remain alert to possible additional activity.
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