Microsoft Reports 19% Revenue Growth As Azure Expansion Strengthens Cloud Business

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Microsoft reported a 19% year over year increase in quarterly revenue, reaching $92.3 billion for the three months ended September 30, as demand for cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence services continued to support its business. Operating income rose 21% to $45.9 billion, while net income under generally accepted accounting principles increased 32% to $36.6 billion.

Azure remains a key growth driver

Microsoft's cloud business continued to expand during the quarter. Microsoft Cloud revenue increased 30% to $63.9 billion, while Azure revenue grew 48% year over year. The results highlight the importance of cloud computing infrastructure as companies deploy AI applications, modernise their technology systems and move more workloads to online platforms.

The company's commercial remaining performance obligations, which represent contracted revenue that has not yet been recognised, increased 73% to $677 billion. This provides an indication of future contracted business, although the timing of revenue recognition will depend on customer usage, contract terms and service delivery.

Microsoft's cloud growth also places it in a strong position to serve businesses seeking computing capacity, data storage and tools for AI development. However, providers must continue investing in data centres, networking equipment and specialised processors to meet demand.

AI investment brings opportunities and costs

The expansion of AI infrastructure has become a central theme for major technology companies. Microsoft is investing across cloud computing, AI services and software products, seeking to convert demand for new capabilities into recurring revenue.

That opportunity comes with substantial capital requirements. Building and operating data centres requires significant spending on electricity, cooling, servers and network infrastructure. Investors therefore need to assess not only revenue growth but also how effectively these investments translate into cash generation and sustainable margins.

Microsoft's devices and consumer segment presented a contrasting picture, with revenue declining 3% to $15.5 billion. Windows original equipment manufacturer and devices revenue fell 22%, illustrating that growth remains uneven across the company's businesses.

What investors will monitor next

The latest results show continued momentum in cloud infrastructure, but future performance will depend on customer demand, capacity expansion and the economics of AI services. Investors will also look for signs that infrastructure spending is generating adequate returns rather than simply increasing operating costs.

Microsoft's ability to sustain Azure growth while maintaining profitability will remain an important consideration as technology companies compete to supply the next generation of AI systems.