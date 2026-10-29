Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 29

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 29. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 41 currencies went up, while 5 currencies fell compared to October 28. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,867,928 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,080,841 rials. On October 28, the euro was priced at 2,077,548 rials.

Currency Rial on October 29 Rial on October 28 1 US dollar USD 1,867,928 1,864,200 1 British pound GBP 2,484,633 2,481,829 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,250,118 2,249,491 1 Swedish króna SEK 188,218 187,656 1 Norwegian krone NOK 201,466 199,753 1 Danish krone DKK 278,401 277,958 1 Indian rupee INR 19,607 19,617 1 UAE Dirham AED 508,626 507,611 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,997,833 5,991,033 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 675,326 673,702 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,180,431 1,180,886 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 238,093 237,634 1 Omani rial OMR 4,854,244 4,845,635 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,330,704 1,328,056 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,049,910 1,061,284 1 South African rand ZAR 112,042 112,321 1 Turkish lira TRY 37,480 37,442 1 Russian ruble RUB 23,100 23,149 1 Qatari riyal QAR 513,167 512,143 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 123,272 123,031 1 Syrian pound SYP 15,308 15,280 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,314,352 1,311,492 1 Saudi riyal SAR 498,114 497,120 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,967,894 4,957,979 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,456,101 1,455,529 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,505,664 1,504,088 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 56,218 56,110 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 890 888 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,224,847 1,225,472 1 Libyan dinar LYD 290,441 290,378 1 Chinese yuan CNY 280,201 279,620 100 Thai baht THB 5,530,268 5,521,445 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 458,192 456,019 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,389,976 1,405,488 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,634,595 2,629,337 1 euro EUR 2,080,841 2,077,548 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 410,314 408,518 1 Georgian lari GEL 720,152 718,453 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 102,764 102,805 1 Afghan afghani AFN 28,873 28,702 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 634,810 632,490 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,098,781 1,096,588 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,920,589 2,917,302 1 Tajik somoni TJS 202,746 202,583 1 Turkmen manat TMT 533,942 532,981 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,106 2,108

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,080,841 rials and $1 costs 1,867,928 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,69-2,72 million rials, while one euro is worth 3-3,03 million rials.