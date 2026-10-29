Kazakhstan Plans 13.3 GW Of New Power Capacity By End Of 2029

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan plans to commission 13.3 gigawatts (GW) of new power generation capacity by the end of 2029, including 7.4 GW from conventional energy sources and 5.9 GW from renewable energy sources (RES), Deputy Energy Minister Bakytzhan Ilyas reported at a government meeting.

This was announced by the government's press service.

"Overall, the planned commissioning of new capacity by 2029 will make it possible to meet the electricity needs of the entire economy and population, including those of planned energy-intensive artificial intelligence infrastructure and large data centers, as well as establish a 20% surplus in generation capacity," the deputy minister said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, conventional energy sources currently account for the bulk of Kazakhstan's total power generation capacity. Coal-fired power plants account for 13.7 GW, gas-fired power plants for 7.1 GW, and large hydropower plants for 2.5 GW. Renewable energy facilities account for 3.8 GW, he said.

In the first nine months of 2026, RES accounted for 8.5% of total electricity generation, exceeding the target of 7%.

He noted that by the end of 2035, Kazakhstan expects to commission at least 8.4 GW of additional renewable energy capacity, including around 1.8 GW of solar power generation.