Navatar Brings Claude-Powered Recommendations And Actions To CRM For Private Equity And M&A Built On Salesforce

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Claude helps professionals identify next steps and carry out work within Navatar, with results returned to the shared deal and relationship environment

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navatar today announced capabilities that bring Claude into the daily work of private equity and M&A teams-not just to answer questions, but to suggest next steps and help carry them out. Within Navatar, Claude can recommend actions for users to consider, while actions users initiate can be routed through the Claude large language model, with results returned directly to Navatar.

The release extends Navatar's previously announced bidirectional Salesforce Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectivity beyond work that begins in Claude. Professionals can start within Navatar, receive Claude-generated action suggestions, and use Claude to process work without beginning a separate conversation in the Claude interface.

Navatar also makes related work performed through Claude or Outlook visible against the relevant deal or relationship. Authorized colleagues can follow developments and build on completed work without inspecting individual fields to discover what changed.

From Answering Questions to Suggesting Next Steps

The new capabilities give Claude a role in the work taking place within Navatar, rather than limiting its use to responses in a separate AI conversation.

Claude can suggest actions for professionals to consider as they work in the product. Users can evaluate those suggestions and decide how to proceed, retaining judgment over the next step.

For private equity and M&A teams, the objective is to connect AI assistance with ongoing origination and execution-not make professionals leave the deal environment to ask what they should do next.

Initiate Work in Navatar, Process It Through Claude

Actions initiated within Navatar can also be routed through Claude, with results returned to Navatar as part of the workflow.

This makes Claude part of the product's execution experience, not simply an embedded chat window. Professionals can initiate work where they manage deals and relationships, apply Claude's capabilities, and receive the results in the same environment.

The distinction is between having access to an AI model and making that model available within the work users are already doing.

Routing an action through Claude does not, by itself, mean every returned result is automatically applied to CRM. Navatar also provides the option to verify information and selectively apply relevant content to appropriate fields.

Make the Team's Work Easier to Follow

AI-assisted work should not become visible only to the person performing it.

With an MCP connection alone, information may reach a CRM field without making the update easy for colleagues to discover. Navatar brings related activity from Claude and Outlook into the context of the relevant deal or relationship.

Authorized users can see what colleagues have done, follow developments, and coordinate next steps without separately reconstructing recent activity.

For partners, this provides a clearer view of the team's work with less need to ask colleagues to assemble the latest story. For deal professionals, it makes completed work easier to build on rather than repeat.

Building on Bidirectional Salesforce MCP Connectivity

Navatar's previously announced bidirectional Salesforce MCP capabilities allow professionals working in Claude to retrieve updated Navatar information and bring selected research and supported actions back into CRM.

The new release adds the Navatar starting point: Claude can suggest actions inside the product and process work initiated there, returning results to Navatar.

Together, these capabilities support work across both environments. Professionals can begin in Claude or Navatar while keeping relevant information and activity connected to the firm's shared deal and relationship records.

Broader Information Access, With Professional Judgment

Navatar also extends its Salesforce MCP connectivity to information stored in supported documents, broadening the context available beyond structured CRM fields.

When incorporating information from Claude, professionals have the option to verify the content, select what is relevant, and apply it to appropriate fields. The ability to use AI-generated information does not require accepting every proposed change.

These capabilities support a connected process: access relevant information, consider suggested next steps, initiate work, and review the results within the deal environment.

Availability

Navatar's Claude-native deal engine is now available for private markets firms. Book a demo here.

For private equity, visit:

For M&A advisory, visit:

About Navatar

Navatar CRM powers private markets and investment banking firms worldwide, managing relationships, originating deals, and executing mandates for corporate finance advisors, M&A firms, private equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, secondaries, funds of funds, and more. Navatar's AI-driven platform delivers intelligence, unifies context, and orchestrates complex processes on Salesforce with minimal disruption to existing workflows. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Navatar

...