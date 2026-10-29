DNO Races Ahead On Stronger Production, Higher Prices

Net production increased 61 percent from the previous quarter to 142,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), of which the North Sea contributed 85,400 boepd, Kurdistan 54,900 boepd and West Africa 2,500 boepd.

Revenues of USD one billion, an all-time high, were up a third quarter-on-quarter. Operating profit jumped 46 percent to USD 641 million, also a record figure for the 55-year-old company, while net profit climbed 21 percent to USD 101 million.

Realized North Sea prices rose six percent to an average of USD 106.7 per barrel of oil equivalent during the quarter. In Kurdistan, DNO received USD 38.5 per barrel, the highest price realized since local sales commenced in 2023, with all payments made to the Company's international bank accounts in advance of deliveries. Prices for oil sales in Kurdistan were raised this month to USD 45 per barrel, up nearly 50 percent from sales at the start of 2026.

With 2026 maintenance largely completed, DNO expects North Sea production to average around 86,000 boepd for the full year. In northern Iraq, DNO resumed production at midyear from its operated Tawke license (75 percent) after a four-month precautionary shutdown due to escalation of drone and missile attacks in the Middle East. Gross operated production stood at 73,200 boepd in the third quarter and is expected to average 50,000 boepd for the full year.

DNO maintained a high level of business development activity during the quarter, including divesting its Côte d'Ivoire business, realizing an annualized return of 24 percent on the Company's investment since entering the country in October 2022.

"DNO remains very much focused on growth but only if it meets our profitability targets," said Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani. "In our business, the price of oil and gas is the single most important driver of profitability, but not the only one," he said. "Obviously, price is outside our control but not so exploration success, at which we excel, and not so capital discipline, which we exercise with utmost rigor."

Overall, five new field developments have been delivered offshore Norway since 2025, another six are under execution and six additional projects are approaching investment decision, all planned onstream before 2030. DNO continues to target North Sea production of 100,000 boepd by 2030.

In Kurdistan, drilling activity also stepped up during the third quarter with a second third-party rig deployed to take part in the eight-well drilling program initiated shortly before yearend 2025. By far the most active operator in Kurdistan, DNO plans to increase drilling further in 2027 and is considering contracting a third large rig, and also drilling beyond the existing production footprint on the license.

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of NOK 0.375 per share, payable in November 2026, maintaining the same level as in the previous five quarters.

A videoconference call with executive management will follow today at 10:00 (CET). Please visit to access the call.





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