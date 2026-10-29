Stmicroelectronics Reports Q3 2026 Financial Results
| U.S. GAAP
(US$ m, except per share data)
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2025
|Q/Q
|Y/Y
|Net Revenues
|$3,757
|$3,487
|$3,187
|7.7%
|17.9%
|Gross Profit
|$1,401
|$1,215
|$1,059
|15.3%
|32.2%
|Gross Margin
|37.3%
|34.8%
|33.2%
|250 bps
|410 bps
|Operating Income
|$367
|$187
|$180
|96.4%
|104.5%
|Operating Margin
|9.8%
|5.4%
|5.6%
|440 bps
|420 bps
|Net Income
|$291
|$222
|$237
|31.2%
|22.8%
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$0.31
|$0.24
|$0.26
|29.2%
|19.2%
| Non-U.S. GAAP 1
(US$ m, except per share data)
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2025
|Q/Q
|Y/Y
|Gross Profit
|$1,401
|$1,229
|$1,059
|14.0%
|32.2%
|Gross Margin
|37.3%
|35.2%
|33.2%
|210 bps
|410 bps
|Operating Income
|$429
|$269
|$217
|59.3%
|98.0%
|Operating Margin
|11.4%
|7.7%
|6.8%
|370 bps
|460 bps
|Net Income
|$344
|$291
|$267
|17.9%
|28.7%
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$0.37
|$0.31
|$0.29
|19.4%
|27.6%
Third Quarter 2026 Summary Review
|Net Revenues by Reportable Segment 2(US$ m)
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2025
|Q/Q
|Y/Y
|Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S) segment
|1,560
|1,426
|1,434
|9.4%
|8.8%
|Power and discrete products (P&D) segment
|477
|464
|429
|2.8%
|11.3%
|Subtotal: Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors (APMS) Product Group
|2,037
|1,890
|1,863
|7.7%
|9.4%
|Embedded Processing (EMP) segment
|1,212
|1,147
|976
|5.7%
|24.1%
|RF Optical Communications (RFOC) segment
|504
|445
|345
|13.4%
|46.2%
|Subtotal: Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products (MDRF) Product Group
|1,716
|1,592
|1,321
|7.8%
|29.9%
|Others
|4
|5
|3
|-
|-
|Total Net Revenues
|$3,757
|$3,487
|$3,187
|7.7%
|17.9%
Net revenues totaled $3.76 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.9%. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and Distribution increased 10.2% and 38.8%, respectively. On a sequential basis, net revenues increased 7.7%, 150 basis points better than the mid-point of ST's guidance.
Gross profit totaled $1.40 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 32.2%. Gross margin of 37.3%, increased 410 basis points year-over-year, mainly due to lower unused capacity charges and better product mix.
Operating income increased from $180 million in the year-ago quarter to $367 million. ST's operating margin increased on a year-over-year basis to 9.8% of net revenues, compared to 5.6% in the third quarter of 2025. Operating income included $55 million impairment, restructuring charges and other related phase-out costs for the quarter, mainly reflecting charges related to the execution of our company-wide program to reshape our manufacturing footprint and resize our global cost base and $7 million purchase price allocation (PPA) effects from the acquisition of NXP's MEMS sensor business. Excluding these items, non-U.S. GAAP1 Operating income stood at $429 million in the third quarter (or 11.4% non-U.S. GAAP1 operating margin).
By reportable segment, compared with the year-ago quarter:
In Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors (APMS) Product Group:
Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S)2 segment:
- Revenue increased 8.8% mainly due to MEMS and, to a lesser extent, Analog and Imaging. Operating profit decreased by 0.6% to $219 million. Operating margin was 14.1% compared to 15.4%.
Power and Discrete products (P&D) segment:
- Revenue increased 11.3%. Operating results decreased from a loss of $67 million to a loss of $81 million. Operating margin was -17.1% compared to -15.6%.
In Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products (MDRF) Product Group:
Embedded Processing (EMP) segment:
- Revenue increased 24.1% mainly due to General Purpose MCU. Operating profit increased by 74.2% to $280 million. Operating margin was 23.1% compared to 16.5%.
RF Optical Communications (RFOC) segment:
- Revenue increased 46.2%. Operating profit increased by 131.2% to $132 million. Operating margin was 26.2% compared to 16.6%.
Net income and diluted Earnings Per Share increased to $291 million and $0.31 respectively, compared to $237 million and $0.26 respectively in the year-ago quarter. In the third quarter of 2026 non-U.S. GAAP1 Net income stood at $344 million and non-U.S. GAAP1 diluted Earnings Per Share stood at $0.37.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights
|Trailing 12 Months
|(US$ m)
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|TTM Change
|Net cash from operating activities
|1,020
|502
|549
|2,730
|2,158
|26.5%
|Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP1)
|351
|75
|130
|(40)2
|136
|-
Net cash from operating activities was $1.02 billion in the third quarter compared to $549 million in the year-ago quarter.
Net Capex (non-U.S. GAAP1), was $643 million in the third quarter compared to $401 million in the year-ago quarter.
Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP1) was positive at $351 million in the third quarter compared to positive $130 million in the year-ago quarter.
Inventory at the end of the third quarter was $3.25 billion, compared to $3.19 billion in the previous quarter and $3.17 billion in the year-ago quarter. Days sales of inventory at quarter-end was 126 days, same as the previous quarter and compared to 135 days for the year-ago quarter.
In the third quarter, ST paid cash dividends to its stockholders totaling $83 million and executed a $91 million share buyback, as part of its current share repurchase program.
ST's net financial position (non-U.S. GAAP3) remained strong at $2.11 billion as of September 26, 2026, compared to $2.01 billion as of June 27, 2026, and reflected total liquidity of $5.31 billion and total financial debt of $3.21 billion. Adjusted net financial position (non-U.S. GAAP1), taking into consideration the effect on total liquidity of advances from capital grants for which capital expenditures have not been incurred yet, stood at $1.81 billion as of September 26, 2026.
Following the exercise of the call option for the early redemption of ST's convertible debt due in 2027, bondholders exercised their conversion rights on the total of $750 million convertible bonds. ST settled the bond on a net-share basis, delivering $750 million in cash and about 4.2 million shares from treasury stock.
Business Outlook
ST's guidance, at the mid-point, for the 2026 fourth quarter is:
- Net revenues are expected to be $4.15 billion, an increase of 10.5% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points. Gross margin of 39.0%, plus or minus 200 basis points. This outlook is based on an assumed effective currency exchange rate of approximately $1.14 = €1.00 for the 2026 fourth quarter and includes the impact of existing hedging contracts. The fourth quarter will close on December 31, 2026.
This business outlook does not include any impact of potential further changes to global trade tariffs compared to the current situation.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
ST will conduct a conference call with analysts, investors and reporters to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results and current business outlook today at 9:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) / 3:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at ST's website, , and will be available for replay until November 13, 2026.
Use of Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information
This press release contains supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information.
Readers are cautioned that these measures are unaudited and not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, such non-U.S. GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled information from other companies. To compensate for these limitations, the supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information should not be read in isolation, but only in conjunction with ST's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
See the Appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of ST's non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to their corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures.
Forward-looking Information
Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 or Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended) that are based on management's current views and assumptions, and are conditioned upon and also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated by such statements due to, among other factors:
- changes in global trade policies, including the continuation, adoption and expansion of tariffs and trade barriers and sanctions, that are affecting and could further affect the macro-economic environment and are adversely impacting and could further adversely impact the demand for our products; uncertain macro-economic and industry trends (such as inflation and fluctuations in supply chains), which are impacting and may further impact production capacity and end-market demand for our products; customer demand that differs from projections which may require us to undertake transformation measures that may not be successful in realizing the expected benefits in full or at all; the ability to design, manufacture and sell innovative products in a rapidly changing technological environment; changes in economic, social, public health, labor, political, or infrastructure conditions in the locations where we, our customers, or our suppliers operate, including as a result of macro-economic or regional events, geopolitical and military conflicts, social unrest, labor actions, or terrorist activities; unanticipated events or circumstances, which may impact our ability to execute our plans and/or meet the objectives of our research and development and manufacturing programs, which benefit from public funding; financial difficulties with any of our major distributors or significant curtailment of purchases by key customers; the loading, product mix, and manufacturing performance of our production facilities and/or our required volume to fulfill capacity reserved with suppliers or third-party manufacturing providers; availability and costs of equipment, raw materials, utilities, third-party manufacturing services and technology, or other supplies required by our operations (including increasing costs resulting from inflation); the functionalities and performance of our IT systems, which are subject to cybersecurity threats and which support our critical operational activities including manufacturing, finance and sales, and any breaches of our IT systems or those of our customers, suppliers, partners and providers of third-party licensed technology; theft, loss, or misuse of personal data about our employees, customers, or other third parties, and breaches of data privacy legislation; the impact of intellectual property claims by our competitors or other third parties, and our ability to obtain required licenses on reasonable terms and conditions; changes in our overall tax position as a result of changes in tax rules, new or revised legislation, the outcome of tax audits or changes in international tax treaties which may impact our results of operations as well as our ability to accurately estimate tax credits, benefits, deductions and provisions and to realize deferred tax assets; variations in the foreign exchange markets and, more particularly, the U.S. dollar exchange rate as compared to the Euro and the other major currencies we use for our operations; the outcome of ongoing litigation as well as the impact of any new litigation to which we may become a defendant; product liability or warranty claims, claims based on epidemic or delivery failure, or other claims relating to our products, or recalls by our customers for products containing our parts; natural events such as severe weather, earthquakes, tsunamis, volcano eruptions or other acts of nature, the effects of climate change, health risks and epidemics or pandemics in locations where we, our customers or our suppliers operate; increased regulation and initiatives in our industry, including those concerning climate change and sustainability matters and our goal to become carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027; epidemics or pandemics, which may negatively impact the global economy in a significant manner for an extended period of time, and could also materially adversely affect our business and operating results; industry changes resulting from vertical and horizontal consolidation among our suppliers, competitors, and customers; the ability to successfully ramp up new programs that could be impacted by factors beyond our control, including the availability of critical third-party components and performance of subcontractors in line with our expectations; and individual customer use of certain products, which may differ from the anticipated uses of such products and result in differences in performance, including energy consumption, may lead to a failure to achieve our disclosed emission-reduction goals, adverse legal action or additional research costs.
Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of our business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as“believes”,“expects”,“may”,“are expected to”,“should”,“would be”,“seeks” or“anticipates” or similar expressions or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.
Some of these risk factors are set forth and are discussed in more detail in“Item 3. Key Information - Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 26, 2026. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as anticipated, believed or expected. We do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Unfavorable changes in the above or other factors listed under“Item 3. Key Information - Risk Factors” from time to time in our SEC filings, could have a material adverse effect on our business and/or financial condition.
About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 49,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloudconnected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at .
For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Jérôme Ramel
EVP Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication
Tel: +41 22 929 59 20
...
MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
...
|STMicroelectronics N.V.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data ($))
|Three months ended
|September 26,
|September 27,
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net sales
|3,748
|3,183
|Other revenues
|9
|4
|NET REVENUES
|3,757
|3,187
|Cost of sales
|(2,356)
|(2,128)
|GROSS PROFIT
|1,401
|1,059
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(448)
|(395)
|Research and development expenses
|(545)
|(502)
|Other income and expenses, net
|14
|55
|Impairment, restructuring charges and other related phase-out costs
|(55)
|(37)
|Total operating expenses
|(1,034)
|(879)
|OPERATING INCOME
|367
|180
|Interest income
|51
|51
|Interest expense
|(17)
|(13)
|Other components of pension benefit costs
|(4)
|(4)
|Gain (loss) on financial instruments, net
|(39)
|79
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
|358
|293
|Income tax expense
|(66)
|(54)
|NET INCOME
|292
|239
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(1)
|(2)
|NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS
|291
|237
|EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS
|0.33
|0.27
|EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS
|0.31
|0.26
|NUMBER OF WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN CALCULATING DILUTED EPS
|931.7
|918.9
|STMicroelectronics N.V.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data ($))
|Nine months ended
|September 26,
|September 27,
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net sales
|10,318
|8,440
|Other revenues
|21
|30
|NET REVENUES
|10,339
|8,470
|Cost of sales
|(6,678)
|(5,643)
|GROSS PROFIT
|3,661
|2,827
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(1,321)
|(1,205)
|Research and development expenses
|(1,616)
|(1,506)
|Other income and expenses, net
|85
|169
|Impairment, restructuring charges and other related phase-out costs
|(184)
|(235)
|Total operating expenses
|(3,036)
|(2,777)
|OPERATING INCOME
|625
|50
|Interest income
|131
|173
|Interest expense
|(45)
|(42)
|Other components of pension benefit costs
|(13)
|(13)
|Gain (loss) on financial instruments, net
|(32)
|85
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
|666
|253
|Income tax expense
|(106)
|(50)
|NET INCOME
|560
|203
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(10)
|(7)
|NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS
|550
|196
|EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS
|0.62
|0.22
|EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS
|0.60
|0.21
|NUMBER OF WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN CALCULATING DILUTED EPS
|924.8
|927.8
|STMicroelectronics N.V.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|As at
|September 26,
|June 27,
|December 31,
|In millions of U.S. dollars
|2026
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2,612
|3,096
|2,837
|Short-term deposits
|1,400
|1,800
|1,100
|Marketable securities
|1,300
|1,136
|985
|Trade accounts receivable, net
|2,190
|2,067
|1,745
|Inventories
|3,248
|3,188
|3,136
|Other current assets
|1,488
|1,410
|1,468
|Total current assets
|12,238
|12,697
|11,271
|Goodwill
|704
|705
|315
|Other intangible assets, net
|732
|747
|324
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|11,116
|10,895
|11,058
|Non-current deferred tax assets
|413
|435
|408
|Long-term investments
|111
|144
|152
|Other non-current assets
|1,350
|1,409
|1,272
|14,426
|14,335
|13,529
|Total assets
|26,664
|27,032
|24,800
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term debt
|309
|1,063
|298
|Trade accounts payable
|1,840
|1,774
|1,487
|Other payables and accrued liabilities
|1,504
|1,406
|1,440
|Dividends payable to stockholders
|182
|265
|89
|Accrued income tax
|81
|62
|37
|Total current liabilities
|3,916
|4,570
|3,351
|Long-term debt
|2,897
|2,962
|1,835
|Post-employment benefit obligations
|386
|382
|403
|Long-term deferred tax liabilities
|55
|58
|60
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,126
|1,010
|926
|4,464
|4,412
|3,224
|Total liabilities
|8,380
|8,982
|6,575
|Commitment and contingencies
|Equity
|Parent company stockholders' equity
|Common stock (preferred stock: 540,000,000 shares authorized, not issued; common stock: Euro 1.04 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized, 911,281,920 shares issued, 895,970,755 shares outstanding as of September 26, 2026)
|1,157
|1,157
|1,157
|Additional Paid-in Capital
|3,333
|3,373
|3,281
|Retained earnings
|13,157
|12,888
|13,082
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|702
|732
|945
|Treasury stock
|(472)
|(506)
|(637)
|Total parent company stockholders' equity
|17,877
|17,644
|17,828
|Noncontrolling interest
|407
|406
|397
|Total equity
|18,284
|18,050
|18,225
|Total liabilities and equity
|26,664
|27,032
|24,800
|STMicroelectronics N.V.
|SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA
|Cash Flow Data (in US$ millions)
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2025
|Net Cash from operating activities
|1,020
|502
|549
|Net Cash from (used in) investing activities
|(462)
|(686)
|815
|Net Cash from (used in) financing activities
|(1,041)
|1,392
|(980)
|Net Cash increase (decrease)
|(484)
|1,207
|383
|Selected Cash Flow Data (in US$ millions)
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2025
|Depreciation & amortization
|504
|492
|482
|Net payment for Capital expenditures
|(649)
|(419)
|(417)
|Net proceeds from issuance of convertible bonds
|-
|1,490
|-
|Settlement of issued convertible bonds
|(750)
|-
|(750)
|Dividends paid to stockholders
|(83)
|(75)
|(81)
|Change in inventories, net
|(61)
|(42)
|98
Appendix
ST Supplemental Financial Information
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Net Revenues By Market Channel (%)
|Total OEM
|68%
|70%
|72%
|73%
|73%
|Distribution
|32%
|30%
|28%
|27%
|27%
|€/$ Effective Rate
|1.15
|1.16
|1.16
|1.14
|1.14
|Reportable Segment Data (US$ m)
|Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S) segment
|- Net Revenues
|1,560
|1,426
|1,318
|1,449
|1,434
|- Operating Income
|219
|144
|161
|235
|221
|Power and Discrete products (P&D) segment
|- Net Revenues
|477
|464
|389
|412
|429
|- Operating Income (Loss)
|(81)
|(99)
|(84)
|(124)
|(67)
|Subtotal: Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors (APMS) Product Group
|- Net Revenues
|2,037
|1,890
|1,707
|1,861
|1,863
|- Operating Income
|138
|45
|77
|111
|154
|Embedded Processing (EMP) segment
|- Net Revenues
|1,212
|1,147
|975
|1,015
|976
|- Operating Income
|280
|226
|164
|195
|161
|RF Optical Communications (RFOC) segment
|- Net Revenues
|504
|445
|409
|449
|345
|- Operating Income
|132
|94
|61
|105
|57
|Subtotal: Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products (MDRF) Product Group
|- Net Revenues
|1,716
|1,592
|1,384
|1,464
|1,321
|- Operating Income
|412
|320
|226
|300
|218
|Others (a)
|- Net Revenues
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|- Operating Income (Loss)
|(183)
|(178)
|(232)
|(286)
|(192)
|Total
|- Net Revenues
|3,757
|3,487
|3,095
|3,329
|3,187
|- Operating Income
|367
|187
|70
|125
|180
(a) Net revenues of Others include revenues from sales of assembly services and other revenues. Operating income (loss) of Others include items such as unused capacity charges, including incidents leading to power outage, impairment, restructuring charges and other related phase-out costs, management reorganization costs, start-up costs, and other unallocated income (expenses) such as: strategic or special research and development programs, certain corporate-level operating expenses, patent claims and litigations, and other costs that are not allocated to reportable segments, operating earnings of other products as well as PPA effects from the acquisition of NXP's MEMS sensor business. With additional cost elements included in the table below:
|(US$ m)
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Unused capacity charges
|23
|37
|69
|88
|102
| Impairment, restructuring charges and
other related phase-out costs
|55
|58
|71
|141
|37
|PPA effects from the acquisition of NXP's MEMS sensor business
|7
|24
|30
|-
|-
(Appendix – continued)
ST Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information
U.S. GAAP – Non-U.S. GAAP Reconciliation
The supplemental non-U.S. GAAP information presented in this press release is unaudited and subject to inherent limitations. Such non-U.S. GAAP information is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures. Also, our supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled non-U.S. GAAP measures used by other companies. Further, specific limitations for individual non-U.S. GAAP measures, and the reasons for presenting non-U.S. GAAP financial information, are set forth in the paragraphs below. To compensate for these limitations, the supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information should not be read in isolation, but only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
ST believes that these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures provide useful information for investors and management because they offer, when read in conjunction with ST's U.S. GAAP financials, (i) the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of ST's on-going operating results, (ii) the ability to better identify trends in ST's business and perform related trend analysis, and (iii) to facilitate a comparison of ST's results of operations against investor and analyst financial models and valuations, which may exclude these items.
Non-U.S. GAAP Gross Profit, Non-U.S. GAAP Operating Income, Non-U.S. GAAP Net Income and Non-U.S. GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (non-U.S. GAAP measures)
Operating income before impairment, restructuring charges and other related phase-out costs, and other certain items, is used by management to help enhance an understanding of ongoing operations and to communicate the impact of the excluded items, such as impairment, restructuring charges and other related phase-out costs, and PPA effects. Non-U.S. GAAP gross profit is also used by management to communicate the impact of PPA effects on gross margin. Adjusted net earnings and earnings per share (EPS) are used by management to help enhance an understanding of ongoing operations and to communicate the impact of the excluded items like impairment, restructuring charges and other related phase-out costs and other certain items, such as PPA effects, net of the relevant tax impact.
| Q3 2026
(US$ m, except per share data)
|Gross Profit
|Operating Income
|Net Income
|Corresponding Diluted EPS
|U.S. GAAP
|1,401
|367
|291
|0.31
|Impairment, restructuring charges and other related phase-out costs
|-
|55
|55
|PPA effects of NXP's MEMS sensor business acquisition
|-
|7
|7
|Estimated income tax effect
|-
|-
|(9)
|Non-U.S. GAAP
|1,401
|429
|344
|0.37
(Appendix – continued)
Net Financial Position and Adjusted Net Financial Position (non-U.S. GAAP measures)
Net Financial Position, a non-U.S. GAAP measure, represents the difference between our total liquidity and our total financial debt. Our total liquidity includes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, if any, short-term deposits, and marketable securities, and our total financial debt includes short-term debt and long-term debt, as reported in our Consolidated Balance Sheets. ST also presents adjusted net financial position as a non-U.S. GAAP measure, to take into consideration the effect on total liquidity of advances received on capital grants for which capital expenditures have not been incurred yet.
ST believes its Net Financial Position and Adjusted Net Financial Position provide useful information for investors and management because they give evidence of our global position either in terms of net indebtedness or net cash by measuring our capital resources based on cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, if any, short-term deposits and marketable securities and the total level of our financial debt. Our definitions of Net Financial Position and Adjusted Net Financial Position may differ from definitions used by other companies, and therefore, comparability may be limited.
|(US$ m)
|Sep 26 2026
| Jun 27
2026
| Mar 28
2026
|Dec 31 2025
|Sep 27 2025
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2,612
|3,096
|1,889
|2,837
|1,999
|Short term deposits
|1,400
|1,800
|1,850
|1,100
|1,450
|Marketable securities
|1,300
|1,136
|832
|985
|1,327
|Total liquidity
|5,312
|6,032
|4,571
|4,922
|4,776
|Short-term debt
|(309)(b)
|(1,063)(b)
|(319)
|(298)
|(256)
|Long-term debt (a)
|(2,897)
|(2,962)
|(2,250)
|(1,835)
|(1,910)
|Total financial debt
|(3,206)
|(4,025)
|(2,569)
|(2,133)
|(2,166)
|Net Financial Position (non-U.S. GAAP)
|2,106
|2,007
|2,002
|2,789
|2,610
|Advances received on capital grants
|(300)
|(306)
|(316)
|(333)
|(345)
|Adjusted Net Financial Position (non-U.S. GAAP)
|1,806
|1,701
|1,686
|2,456
|2,265
(a)Long-term debt contains standard conditions but does not impose minimum financial ratios. Committed credit facilities for $1,198 million equivalent are currently undrawn.
(b)During Q326 ST net settled its convertible bond due 2027 delivering $750 million in cash and about 4.2 million shares from treasury stock. Q226 short-term debt includes $750 million after the announcement of the early redemption of the convertible bonds due 2027.
(Appendix – continued)
Net Capex and Free Cash Flow (non-U.S. GAAP measures)
ST presents Net Capex as a non-U.S. GAAP measure, which is reported as part of our Free Cash Flow (non-U.S. GAAP measure), to take into consideration the effect of advances from capital grants received on prior periods allocated to property, plant and equipment in the reporting period.
Net Capex, a non-U.S. GAAP measure, is defined as (i) Payment for purchase of tangible assets, as reported plus (ii) Proceeds from sale of tangible assets, as reported plus (iii) Proceeds from capital grants and other contributions, as reported plus (iv) Advances from capital grants allocated to property, plant and equipment in the reporting period.
ST believes Net Capex provides useful information for investors and management because annual capital expenditures budget includes the effect of capital grants. Our definition of Net Capex may differ from definitions used by other companies, and therefore, comparability may be limited.
|(US$ m)
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
| Q4
2025
| Q3
2025
|Payment for purchase of tangible assets, as reported
|(683)
|(453)
|(549)
|(518)
|(431)
|Proceeds from capital grants and other contributions, as reported
|31
|34
|167
|111
|11
|Advances from capital grants allocated to property, plant and equipment
|6
|10
|17
|12
|16
|Proceeds from sale of tangible assets, as reported
|3
|-
|3
|-
|3
|Net Capex (non-U.S. GAAP)
|(643)
|(409)
|(362)
|(395)
|(401)
Free Cash Flow, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure, is defined as (i) net cash from operating activities plus (ii) Net Capex plus (iii) payment for purchase (and proceeds from sale) of intangible and financial assets and (iv) net cash paid for business acquisitions, if any.
ST believes Free Cash Flow provides useful information for investors and management because it measures our capacity to generate cash from our operating and investing activities to sustain our operations.
Free Cash Flow reconciles with the total cash flow and the net cash increase (decrease) by including the payment for purchases of (and proceeds from matured) marketable securities and net investment in (and proceeds from) short-term deposits, the net cash from (used in) financing activities and the effect of changes in exchange rates, and by excluding the advances from capital grants received on prior periods allocated to property, plant and equipment in the reporting period. Our definition of Free Cash Flow may differ from definitions used by other companies, and therefore, comparability may be limited.
|(US$ m)
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
| Q4
2025
| Q3
2025
|Net cash from operating activities
|1,020
|502
|534
|674
|549
|Net Capex
|(643)
|(409)
|(362)
|(395)
|(401)
|Payment for purchase of intangible assets, net of proceeds from sale
|(20)
|(31)
|(17)
|(20)
|(18)
|Proceeds from (payment for) financial assets
|(6)
|13
|17
|(2)
|-
|Payment for business acquisitions(a)
|-
|-
|(895)
|-
|-
|Free Cash Flow (non-U.S. GAAP)
|351
|75
|(723)
|257
|130
(a)Q126 Free cash flow includes $895 million cash-out related to the acquisition of NXP MEMS sensor business.
(Appendix – continued)
Financial Calendar
The financial calendar for the remaining of 2026 is as follows:
December 16, 2026 – January 28, 2027 Quiet period
January 28, 2027 Q4 2026 Financial Results
The financial calendar for 2027 is as follows:
March 16, 2027 – April 22, 2027 Quiet period
April 22, 2027 Q1 2027 Financial Results
June 16, 2027 – July 22, 2027 Quiet period
July 22, 2027 Q2 2027 Financial Results
September 16, 2027 – October 21, 2027 Quiet period
October 21, 2027 Q3 2027 Financial Results
These dates are preliminary and are subject to final confirmation.
1 Non-U.S. GAAP. See Appendix for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP and information explaining why the Company believes these measures are important.
1 Non-U.S. GAAP. See Appendix for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP and information explaining why the Company believes these measures are important.
2 Q326 Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S) segment included revenues associated with NXP's MEMS sensor business.
3 Non-U.S. GAAP. See Appendix for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP and information explaining why the Company believes these measures are important.
2 Q126 Free cash flow includes $895 million cash-out related to the acquisition of NXP MEMS sensor business.
Attachment
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C3419C - ST - Q326 Earnings PR - 29oct2026
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