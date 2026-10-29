Idorsia Reports Accelerating QUVIVIQ Growth, Advances Key Value Drivers, And Reaffirms Full-Year Financial Guidance
|US GAAP results
|Nine Months
|Third Quarter
|in CHF millions, except EPS (CHF) and number of shares (millions)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net revenue
|172
|173
|62
|41
|Operating expenses
|(272)
|(162)
|(98)
|(87)
|Operating income (loss)
|(99)
|23
|(36)
|(41)
|Net income (loss)
|(206)
|(34)
|(53)
|(86)
|Basic and diluted EPS
|(0.80)
|(0.17)
|(0.20)
|(0.40)
|Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares
|258.1
|203.4
|266.2
|214.5
Net revenue of CHF 172 million in the first nine months of 2026 resulted from product sales (CHF 142 million), product sales to partners (CHF 12 million), and contract revenues (CHF 18 million). This compares to net revenue of CHF 173 million in the first nine months of 2025 as a result of QUVIVIQ product sales (CHF 92 million), product sales to partners (CHF 3 million), and contract revenue (CHF 78 million).
US GAAP operating expenses were CHF 272 million in the first nine months of 2026, with an increase of CHF 20 million compared to the first nine months of 2025 (excluding a one-off gain of CHF 90 million in the first nine months of 2025). Cost of sales of CHF 33 million increased by CHF 21 million due to higher product sales. R&D expenses of CHF 80 million and SG&A expenses of CHF 159 million together remain almost flat.
US GAAP net loss in the first nine months of 2026 of CHF 206 million compared to CHF 34 million in the first nine months of 2025. The increased net loss was primarily driven by the increase of financial expenses of CHF 54 million (mainly non-cash interests on the debt notes, non-cash accretion of the New Money Facility loan, and non-cash debt extinguishment loss), as well as the increase in operating expenses of CHF 110 million, of which CHF 21 million related to cost of sales driven by higher product sales and CHF 90 million relate to a non-recurring one-off gain in 2025.
The US GAAP net loss resulted in a net loss per share of CHF (0.80) (basic and diluted) in the first nine months of 2026, compared to a net loss per share of CHF (0.17) basic and diluted in the first nine months of 2025.
|Non-GAAP* measures
|Nine Months
|Third Quarter
|in CHF millions, except EPS (CHF) and number of shares (millions)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net revenue
|166
|167
|61
|37
|Operating expenses
|(251)
|(232)
|(91)
|(80)
|Operating income (loss)
|(85)
|(53)
|(30)
|(38)
|Net income (loss)
|(123)
|(65)
|(44)
|(40)
|Basic and diluted EPS
|(0.48)
|(0.32)
|(0.17)
|(0.19)
|Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares
|258.1
|203.4
|266.2
|214.5
* Idorsia measures, reports, and issues guidance on non-GAAP operating performance. Idorsia believes that these non-GAAP financial measurements more accurately reflect the underlying business performance and therefore provide useful supplementary information to investors. These non-GAAP measures are reported in addition to, not as a substitute for, US GAAP financial performance.
Non-GAAP net loss in the first nine months of 2026 amounted to CHF 123 million; the difference versus US GAAP net loss was mainly driven by depreciation and amortization (CHF 11 million), share-based compensation (CHF 9 million), accretion expenses (CHF 16 million), interest expense recognized under the R-Bridge royalty monetization agreement (CHF 6 million) and debt extinguishment loss (CHF 47 million) relating to the repayment of the New Money Facility loan, offset by non-cash revenue recognized under the R-Bridge royalty monetization agreement (CHF 7 million).
The non-GAAP net loss resulted in a net loss per share of CHF 0.48 (basic and diluted) in the first nine months of 2026, compared to a net loss per share of CHF 0.32 (basic and diluted) in the first nine months of 2025.
About the Pharmakon Secured Term Loan
In June 2026, Idorsia entered into a senior secured term loan agreement of up to CHF 250 million with investment funds managed by Pharmakon Advisors, LP, at a fixed 7% interest rate (“Secured Term Loan”). Idorsia received a first tranche of CHF 150 million and partially used it to fully repay the CHF 105 million drawn under the previously existing New Money Facility, plus OID and interests. The transaction removed near-term maturities and strengthened Idorsia's liquidity profile. Additional tranches may be drawn – subject to customary conditions – providing further financial flexibility to support targeted initiatives to accelerate growth and long‐term value creation.
Liquidity and indebtedness
Liquidity on September 30, 2026, amounted to CHF 85 million. This amount does not include the remaining CHF 100 million available under the secured term loan.
|(in CHF millions*)
|Sept 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|Dec 31, 2025
|Liquidity
|Cash and cash equivalents
|85
|89
|89
|Total liquidity
|85
|89
|89
|Indebtedness
|Convertible loan
|250
|250
|335
|Convertible bonds
|44
|49
|49
|Debt notes in the SPV**
|783
|766
|753
|Term loan
|146
|146
|18
|Other financial debt
|188
|186
|187
|Total indebtedness
|1,410
|1,397
|1,342
|Total indebtedness excl. debt notes in the SPV
|627
|631
|589
* rounding differences may occur
** The debt notes issued by Idorsia Investments SARL (“SPV”) in exchange for convertible bonds are senior secured with the shares in Idorsia Investments SARL. The A Notes only benefit from a limited and subordinated Swiss-law governed guarantee by Idorsia Ltd.
Results Day Center
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Events
- Octavian QuickBite Lunch in Zurich on Nov 3, 2026. Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference in Boston on Nov 9, 2026. Stifel Healthcare Conference in New York on Nov 11, 2026. UBS Global Biopharma Conference in London on Nov 16, 2026. Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Nov 17, 2026. Evercore Healthcare Conference in Miami on Nov 30, 2026. Citi Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Dec 2, 2026. Deutsche Bank C-Suite call series on Dec 10, 2026. J.P. Morgan 2027 Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, Jan 11-14, 2027. Octavian Seminar in Davos on Jan 15, 2027. Full-year 2026 Financial Results reporting on February 25, 2027. First quarter 2027 Financial Results reporting on April 29, 2027. Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2027 on May 13, 2027.
Notes to the editor
About Idorsia
The purpose of Idorsia is to discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines to help more patients. To achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.
Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech hub – Idorsia has a highly experienced team of dedicated professionals, covering all disciplines from bench to bedside; QUVIVIQTM (daridorexant), a different kind of insomnia treatment with the potential to revolutionize this mounting public health concern; strong partners to maximize the value of our portfolio; a promising in-house development pipeline; and a specialized drug discovery engine focused on small-molecule drugs that can change the treatment paradigm for many patients. Idorsia is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA).
For further information, please contact
Kevin Boss
Director, Investor Relations
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil
+41 58 844 10 10
... –... –
The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“intend”, "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs, business development activities and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Idorsia has transferred its rights for aprocitentan, cenerimod and selatogrel to Idorsia Investments SARL to allow the repayment of notes issued in connection with the repurchase offer completed in August 2025. More details on the transfer can be found in the financial report of Idorsia Investments SARL.
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