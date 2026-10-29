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TGS - Ex Dividend Of NOK 1.45 Per Share Today


Date: 2026-10-29 02:01:31

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSLO, NORWAY (29 October 2026) – The shares in TGS ASA will be traded ex dividend of NOK 1.45 (USD 0.155) as from today, 29 October 2026.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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