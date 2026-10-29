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Fairfax Announces Successful Completion Of Sale Of Eurolife Life Insurance Operations To Eurobank


Date: 2026-10-29 02:01:31

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces the successful completion of the previously announced sale of its 80% equity interest in the life insurance business operated by Eurolife FFH Insurance Group Holdings S.A. to Eurobank S.A. for cash consideration of approximately €813 million.

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941



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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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