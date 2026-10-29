Bhava Checks Every Face And Now In 138 Cities Worldwide For Kundali Matching

Bhava: a Drop of introductions every evening at 7, each scored out of 36, with every member's face checked.

Tonight's Drop: a few people, each already scored on the 36-point Ashtakoota system, with the score explained.

Parchi: a verified woman writes one line to the men in her Drop and reads their replies one at a time, without photos or names.

The Kundali matching app adds a face check for every member, nearest-city placement across 138 cities, Parchi for women who write first, and a creator programme

- Himanshu Batra, Founder, Bhava

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sphnix, Inc. today announced the largest update to Bhava since the app relaunched this month. Bhava, the Kundali matching app for Indians who are looking for marriage, now checks every member's face against their own photos, places members in the nearest of 138 cities across India and the diaspora, lets verified women write first with Parchi, and opens a paid Ambassador programme for creators in any country. The update is live on the App Store and Google Play in Bhava 2.3.1.

Bhava relaunched in early October around one idea: a small Drop of introductions every evening at 7, each already scored out of 36 on the Ashtakoota Guna Milan system and explained in plain words. This announcement gathers the changes since then that matter most to members and their families: trust, reach, and who gets to speak first.

A face check for every member

Every Bhava member now goes through a face check. During sign-up, and again if a member changes their photos, the app asks for a quick selfie in a pose it chooses on the spot. The app compares that selfie with the member's profile photos, in seconds, on Bhava's own servers. If the faces agree, the member is verified and a mark appears on the profile. If the check is unsure after several tries, a person on the Bhava team looks at the selfie and decides.

The pose is the point. A still photo pulled from someone else's social account cannot copy a pose the app only just asked for, so the check tells a real person apart from a borrowed picture. The selfie is kept only for the check and the review, and it is never shown to other members.

Bhava also looks at whether the selfie fits the profile as a whole. Where the person in the selfie clearly does not match what the profile claims, the account goes to a person for review before it meets anyone.

The company says the goal is simple: on a matrimony app, every face a family sees should belong to the person behind the profile. Until now Bhava relied on a staff-reviewed selfie, and that path remains as a fallback. The automatic check verifies a member in the time it takes to take one picture, and it applies to men and women alike.

138 cities, and the nearest one always

Bhava now runs in 138 metros. Fifty-three are in India, from Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai to Ludhiana, Varanasi, Patna, Udaipur, Guwahati, Mysuru and Madurai. The rest span the diaspora: the United States and Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe, the Gulf, Singapore and Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand, South Africa, and, new this month, Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Moscow and Saint Petersburg, where Indian communities asked for the app.

Each metro is drawn as a circle on the map, not as a name. A member who joins from Montclair, Virginia lands in the Washington DC area, not in New Jersey, and a member outside every circle is attached to the nearest metro. Nobody signs up to an empty room because they typed their town a different way.

Cities on Bhava open as women join them. A city with too few verified women shows a waiting room instead of a Drop, and opens the evening enough women have arrived. A man in a city that is not yet open sees his place in line, and nothing more. A Drop with no women in it is not an introduction, and the app would rather say so than pretend. Every member, in every city, gets the Drop at 7 pm local time.

Parchi: women write first

Parchi is the newest step in how Bhava introduces two people, and it changes who speaks first.

In Hindi and Urdu, a parchi is a small slip of paper, a few words folded in half and passed to one person. On Bhava, a verified woman can write one line to the men in her evening Drop before she looks at a single profile, for example "What does a good Sunday look like for you?" The app offers two suggestions, or she writes her own in up to 80 letters. She can send one parchi per Drop, and skipping it takes her straight to the Drop as usual.

Each man in that Drop receives the slip with a notification: a verified woman has written him one line, and he has 24 hours to answer in his own words, up to 200 letters. He does not see her photo or her name. There are no prompts to copy.

The replies come back folded. She opens them one at a time, and each shows his words and three facts only: his age, his area and their Kundali score out of 36. No photo, no name. If she keeps a reply, it becomes a match, his photo and name appear, and the chat opens with his parchi pinned at the top, so the first thing they talk about is something he actually said. If she lets it go, it stays folded, and he is never told. He only hears good news.

Only verified women can send a parchi, and with the face check now live, "verified" means the app itself has matched her face to her photos. Every slip a man receives comes from a real, checked person, and the notification tells him so.

Women on dating and matrimonial apps describe the same problem: a stream of messages they never asked for, most of them one word long. Parchi starts from the other end. She asks, he answers, and she judges how he thinks and writes before she sees his face. Nobody collects a pile of rejections, because a let-go is never shown.

Check a match, with anyone

Any member can now check their Kundali match with anyone, from birth details alone. A daughter can check the boy her aunt keeps mentioning. A couple who met at work can see their score before they tell their parents. The check produces the same 36-point result and eight explanations the Drop uses, can be shared as a card, and the details entered stay on the phone.

Built on the 36-point score

Everything above sits on the same foundation Bhava launched with. Every introduction carries a Kundali score out of 36, worked out on the Ashtakoota Guna Milan system, the same method behind a traditional kundli milan. Ashtakoota looks at eight factors, called kootas, and each one carries points:

- Varna (1 point): temperament and outlook.

- Vashya (2 points): mutual attraction and influence.

- Tara (3 points): wellbeing and fortune, read from the birth stars.

- Yoni (4 points): physical and intimate compatibility.

- Graha Maitri (5 points): friendship between the ruling planets, often read as mental compatibility.

- Gana (6 points): nature and temperament.

- Bhakoot (7 points): emotional bond, family welfare and finances.

- Nadi (8 points): health and the family line, the heaviest of the eight.

Bhava explains every koota in plain words, so nobody needs an astrologer to read the result, and it flags doshas clearly. Nadi dosha means both people share the same Nadi, which tradition treats as the most serious mismatch. Bhakoot dosha points to friction between the two Moon signs. Manglik, or Mangal dosha, depends on where Mars sits in a chart, and many families look at it closely, so Bhava shows it rather than hiding it.

Bhava never puts anyone scoring under 18 of 36 in a Drop. Eighteen is the threshold many families and astrologers treat as the minimum for a marriage discussion to begin. Matches are mutual: two people only start talking when both say yes. Inside Parchi, his reply is his yes and her keep is hers.

Birth details stay private. The date, time and place of birth are used only to work out scores and are never shown to anyone.

Private chats, by design

Once two people match, the chat is built to stay between them. A photo can be sent to be viewed once, and after it is opened it is deleted from Bhava's servers, not merely hidden. Android blocks screenshots in chat; on iPhone the app hides the chat from the screenshot and tells the other person one was taken. Online and read signals each have a switch for anyone who would rather not share them.

Parents can follow, not take over

A member can invite a parent or another family member into a separate view that shows matches and scores and lets them leave private notes. Family members never message anyone and never see the chat. The member stays in charge of every conversation, including every parchi.

Many Indian families still want a Kundali matched before a rishta goes further. Bhava does that check first, and the parents' view lets a mother or father see the same number their child sees: a modern arranged marriage app where the member holds the phone.

On both stores, and in Hindi

Bhava 2.3.1 is live on the App Store and on Google Play. The App Store listing is now also available in Hindi for members in India, where Bhava sees most of its downloads. [CONFIRM the Hindi listing is live on the store before sending; otherwise cut this paragraph to the first sentence.]

Bhava is free to join. Bhava Plus is an optional subscription that adds a seventh introduction each evening, shows a member everyone who has liked them, and lets them open a new chat first, among other things. Plans and prices are shown in the app.

Bhava Ambassadors: creators from any country

Alongside the update, Bhava has opened the Bhava Ambassadors programme for creators who make content for Indian and South Asian audiences, in any country.

An ambassador posts about Bhava on their own channels in their own voice, with a personal code their followers use when they join. Bhava pays a flat fee for each post that meets its checklist, agreed with each creator at approval, plus a bounty the first time a member who joined with the creator's code chooses Bhava Plus. Posts are reviewed in a private panel, payouts go out by PayPal, and the tax paperwork is handled there too.

The programme comes with a public set of Do's and Don'ts: ambassadors must say they are paid, must never claim member numbers or success rates the company has not published, must never post another member's face or chat, and must never promise a match. The brand kit, screenshots, recordings and the application are at bhavapp/ambassadors.

Availability

Bhava 2.3.1 is available now on the App Store and on Google Play; members on earlier versions receive everything above as an update. A walk-through of the app, screen by screen, is at bhavapp/how-it-works.

Frequently asked questions

Does Bhava verify profiles?

Yes. Every member takes a quick selfie in a pose the app asks for, and the app compares it with their profile photos on the spot. If the check is unsure, a person on the Bhava team reviews it. Verified members carry a mark on their profile, and only verified women can send a parchi.

Which cities is Bhava in?

138 metros: 53 across India and 85 across the diaspora, from the United States and the United Kingdom to the Gulf, Australia, China and Russia. A member outside every metro is placed in the nearest one, and cities open as verified women join them.

What does parchi mean?

A parchi is a small slip of paper in Hindi and Urdu, often folded, with a few words meant for one person. On Bhava, a parchi is one line a verified woman writes to the men in her Drop. They write back in their own words, and she reads the replies before she sees who wrote them.

Can I check a Kundali match with someone who is not on Bhava?

Yes. Any member can check their match with anyone from birth details alone, see the same 36-point score and eight explanations the Drop uses, and share the result as a card. The details entered stay on the phone.

Can parents use a matrimony app for their children?

On Bhava, parents get their own view. They can see their child's matches and scores and leave private notes, but they never message anyone and never see the chat. The member stays in charge.

How do I become a Bhava Ambassador?

Apply at bhavapp/ambassadors with your channels and one sample post. Approved creators get a private panel with a personal code, the brand kit and the Do's and Don'ts, and are paid per approved post by PayPal.

About Bhava

Bhava is a Kundali matching matrimony app for Indians in India and across the diaspora. Instead of endless browsing, it delivers a small Drop of introductions every evening at 7, each already scored on the 36-point Ashtakoota Guna Milan system, with every koota explained in plain words and any dosha flagged clearly. Every member passes a face check. Verified women can write first with Parchi, and families get a separate view built for them. Our launch ran on AP News · FOX · NBC · CBS · ABC · Google News, 180+ sites. Bhava is made by Sphnix, Inc., based in Dumfries, Virginia. Learn more at .

About the founder

Himanshu Batra founded Bhava. He describes the app as the meeting point of three worlds he taught himself: programming, fitness and astrology, which he calls the study of time. After a run of failed relationships he taught himself astrology to understand why things fell apart, and found in Kundali matching a way of understanding two people that generations before him had refined. More about him is at .

Media contact:...

Himanshu Batra

Sphnix, Inc

+1 571-217-0000

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