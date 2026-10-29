Heartfelt Dreams Foundation Announces Emma Backshall As Recipient Of 2026 Academic Nursing Scholarship

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Current RN at Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego awarded $5,000 scholarship by nonprofit dedicated to advancing treatment for congenital heart defects

- Eric Ankerud

HOLLIS, NH, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Heartfelt Dreams Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the treatment experience for congenital heart defect (CHD) patients and their families, is proud to announce Emma Backshall as its 2026 Academic Nursing Scholarship recipient. Currently enrolled in the Doctorate of Nursing Practice – Family Nurse Practitioner program at Point Loma Nazarene University, Backshall was awarded $5,000 toward her nursing studies for the current academic year.

Backshall was selected as the scholarship recipient from a field of over 500 applicants. Before continuing her advanced nursing education at Point Loma Nazarene University, Backshall graduated from West Coast University. She has gained valuable experience at Sharp Memorial Hospital as a Surgical ICU Registered Nurse. Heartfelt Dreams Foundation selected her application because of her experience as a. CHD patient and her empathetic approach to helping patients.

“It's a pleasure to award Emma our 2026 Academic Nursing Scholarship, and we look forward to seeing her advance her career and positively impact patient care,” said Eric Ankerud, CEO, President, and Co-Founder of Heartfelt Dreams Foundation.“Emma's experience as a congenital heart defect patient provides her with a unique perspective to support cardiac patients. We believe Emma's dedication will not only benefit CHD patients but also enhance the quality of cardiac care for all patients as she advances in her nursing journey.”

Since 2019, Heartfelt Dreams Foundation has awarded an annual scholarship through a competitive application process to a hospital-based cardiac care nurse or nursing student pursuing a career in cardiac care. The Heartfelt Dreams Foundation Academic Nursing Scholarship was created to further the development of cardiac nurses in hospitals throughout the country with financial assistance that will support the applicants' goals to advance their nursing careers. Scholarship recipients will make a genuine difference in the delivery of quality healthcare for congenital heart defect patients.

“The mission of Heartfelt Dreams Foundation is one that resonates so deeply with me, and receiving this recognition means more than I can put into words.” said Backshall.“I am incredibly grateful for your generosity and support as I continue my nursing education. This opportunity truly means the world to me! My goal is to provide the type of care that I value as a patient and strive to provide as a nurse. By

combining my clinical expertise, personal experience, and commitment to compassionate care, I hope to

improve outcomes and quality of life for individuals living with congenital heart defects.”



Heartfelt Dreams Foundation strives to see every CHD patient lead a long, healthy and meaningful life. The Foundation is committed to facilitating greater access to care and treatment for CHD patients of all ages and strengthens the network of specialty heart centers and physicians across the country. For more information about the Heartfelt Dreams Foundation Academic Nursing Scholarship, please visit .

About Heartfelt Dreams Foundation:

Founded in 2019 by Lori and Eric Ankerud, Heartfelt Dreams Foundation (HDF) is the only nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to the dual mission of improving the CHD treatment experience for patients and families, and advancing CHD education within the medical community. Congenital heart defects are the number one birth defect in the United States and there are more than two million Americans living with CHD. Heartfelt Dreams Foundation is committed to improving the quality of life for these patients and their families, increasing the number of cardiologists and medical facilities capable of properly treating CHD, and facilitating connections between patients and the medical community. Please find more information at and follow HDF on Facebook and Twitter.

Eric Ankerud

Heartfelt Dreams Foundation

+1 978-302-9467

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