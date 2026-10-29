Kurt Glasgow Releases THE CREATION: Story Of The Gods, A Retelling Of Creation From The Very Beginning

THE CREATION: Story of the Gods by Kurt Glasgow.

Kurt Glasgow, author of THE CREATION: Story of the Gods and Remembering Oneness.

The follow-up to Remembering Oneness goes back to the very beginning and asks where our oldest beliefs came from.

- Kurt Glasgow

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kurt Glasgow released THE CREATION: Story of the Gods on October 20. It's the follow-up to his first solo book, Remembering Oneness, and it starts with a traveler who loses the trail deep in the jungle and meets an elder who never says a word but somehow tells him everything.

From there the story goes all the way back: to darkness, to the first flicker of awareness, to the first gods and the fights between them, and finally to where people fit into all of it. Namu, Tiamat and Marduk all show up, drawn from old creation traditions and told in a way that puts you right there with the traveler.

Glasgow opens the book with a note that ties it to his first one: "Remembering Oneness was about waking up to who you are. This one goes back further."

"I took a lot of the hidden mythologies, the stories that were never put out front for the public, and combined them into one story," Glasgow said. "It's designed to make you think about the fact that in creation, we all started from the same point. The only reason we have the confusion now is because we forgot, and we separated."

The book deals with creation and destruction, fear, things breaking apart, consciousness and starting over. It doesn't hand readers the answers. It leaves them to decide for themselves.

For reviewers and hosts, there's plenty to dig into: why the jungle, why pull from more than one creation tradition, and what the gods' battles have to do with the stuff people are still wrestling with today.

THE CREATION is 168 pages, in English. Paperback ISBN 9798182750998. Hardcover ISBN 9798182750820. Current editions and ordering links are at .

Book reviewers, podcast producers and interview hosts can reach out to WAO Publishing for book info, review copy requests or to set up a conversation with Kurt.

About WAO Publishing and the author

Kurt Glasgow has spent about 15 years focused on unity and the expansion of collective consciousness. He's the founder of We Are One Institute. Before writing his own books, he helped three other authors write theirs. He is the author of THE CREATION: Story of the Gods and Remembering Oneness.

WAO Publishing helps authors with editing, design and getting their books out into the world. It's part of the We Are One Institute family.

Kurt Glasgow

WAO Publishing

+1 4242495884

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Kurt Glasgow Releases THE CREATION: Story of the Gods, a Retelling of Creation From the Very Beginning News Provided By WAO Publishing October 29, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion



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