Brewers Are World Series Champions, And Montana West Sports Is Celebrating With A New Championship Bag Series

Montana West Sports Brewers Champ Collection

Wear the moment: Montana West Sports celebrates the Brewers' first championship in franchise history with officially licensed Champions bags

- Michael, Chief Designer, Montana West Inc, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Congratulations, Milwaukee! The Brewers are World Series champions, and Montana West Sports is marking the first championship in franchise history with a new Brewers Champions Collection, available now at montanawestsports.It was a postseason that Brewers fans will be telling stories about for years. Milwaukee swept the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in the National League Championship Series, then kept the momentum going with a 4-1 sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. Game 3 was the statement: a 10-1 win that is almost unheard of on baseball's biggest stage.It was a long time coming. The Brewers' only previous trip to the Fall Classic came in 1982, when they fell to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games, 4-3. Forty-four years later, Milwaukee finally finished the job and brought home the first championship in franchise history.“Brewers fans have waited since 1982, believed through every season, and shown up in every kind of weather,” said Luka, marketing specialist at Montana West Sports.“When a team finally wins like this, fans want to wear the moment, not just remember it. This collection is our way of celebrating with them.”The Champions CollectionEach piece pairs Montana West's fashion-first design with the official Brewers logo and the World Series Champions patch.Champions Shoulder Bag: A sleek, stylish crossbody in cream, finished with seam-stitch detailing and the Champions patch. It's an easy, everyday way to carry the win from game day to the weekend.Curveball Hobo Bag: Our updated take on the classic baseball seam hobo. The signature red stitching now carries the Brewers logo, a heart“MIL” patch, and the Champions badge.Clear Stadium Bag: Stadium-ready and showing off the Champions logo, it keeps your essentials in view and your game-day look sharp.“We wanted the collection to feel like the city: proud, a little playful, and made to be worn,” added Luka.“Whether you were at the ballpark or cheering from the couch, there's a piece here for you.”AvailabilityThe Montana West Sports Brewers Champions Collection is available now at montanawestsports. Montana West Sports is an officially licensed sports accessories brand under the“Wear the Game” banner, with collections across MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, WNBA, and NCAA.

Donna White

Montana West Inc

+1 972-798-8808

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Brewers Are World Series Champions, and Montana West Sports Is Celebrating with a New Championship Bag Series News Provided By Montana West Inc. October 29, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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