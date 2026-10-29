Veterans Of Now Marks 11 Years Of Service With Sixth Annual Motorcade In Flint

Veterans Of Now (V.O.N.)

250th-anniversary, 11 years of service, 50,000+ people impacted, and the sixth annual motorcade.

November 7 motorcade and Business & Resource Expo connect veterans and community during America's 250th anniversary year

FLINT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Veterans Of Now is inviting veterans, families, businesses, community groups and resource providers to its sixth annual Veteran Motorcade and Business & Resource Expo on November 7, 2026, in Flint, Michigan. The event brings the community together ahead of Veterans Day as the organization marks 11 years of service and the United States commemorates its 250th anniversary, 1776–2026.Veterans Of Now reports that its work has impacted more than 50,000 people over its years of service. That organizational impact reflects the broader work of connecting people with support and community resources; it is not an attendance projection for the November 7 event.The motorcade and Expo connect public recognition of veterans with an invitation to participate. Veterans, families and supporters can register for the motorcade, while businesses and resource providers can use the separate Expo registration form. Community groups have an opportunity to stand alongside veterans and make their work more visible to the people they serve.For founder and CEO George F. Grundy II, a disabled veteran, the work extends beyond a single event. Veterans Of Now's website provides a central place to find event information and participation forms, helping turn community interest into a practical next step. The anniversary gathering connects the organization's history of service with the relationships being built now and the work still ahead.A companion registered-participants showcase video highlights businesses and groups taking part in this year's event. The video and anniversary flyer accompany this release as separate media assets, giving newsrooms and community partners additional ways to introduce the event and invite participation.Veterans Of Now encourages those interested in joining the November 7 motorcade or Business & Resource Expo to use the official registration links below. Current event information is available on the organization's website.REGISTRATION AND MEDIA INFORMATIONEvent information:Motorcade registration: /forms/motorcadeBusiness & Resource Expo registration: /forms/vendorABOUT VETERANS OF NOWVeterans Of Now is a veteran-serving organization founded by George F. Grundy II. Now in its 11th year of service, it brings veterans, families, businesses and community resources together through outreach and community events.MEDIA CONTACTGeorge F. Grundy IIFounder and CEO, Veterans Of Now734-926-6025...CONNECT WITH VETERANS OF NOWWebsite:Facebook:Instagram:YouTube: @veteransofnow1991/videosTikTok:X:George F. Grundy II on LinkedIn:###

George F. Grundy II

Veterans Of Now

+1 734-926-6025

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Meet Our Participants | Veterans Of Now | November 7, 2026

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Veterans Of Now Marks 11 Years of Service With Sixth Annual Motorcade in Flint News Provided By Veterans Of Now 501c19 October 29, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry



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