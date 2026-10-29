Veterans Of Now (V.O.N.)

Flint Veterans Group Honors the People Who Help Veterans Find Resources and Be Heard

Nine honorees across five new award categories will be recognized November 7 as Veterans Of Now marks its eleventh year of service

FLINT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Behind a veteran's connection to a resource or a place at the table is often someone doing the research, making introductions and speaking up. Veterans Of Now (VON) will recognize that work, inclusive mentorship and the family foundations that help sustain service by honoring nine people through five inaugural award categories on November 7, 2026, at its sixth annual Veteran Motorcade and Business and Resource Expo.Created in 2026, the awards honor each category's namesake and, in two categories, additional recipients. The eight presentations include a joint honor for George and Carolyn Grundy. The recognition comes in VON's eleventh year of service and America's 250th anniversary year.George Cooper Community Network AwardGeorge Cooper, Veterans Of Now Print and Media Director, will be honored posthumously. Until his passing, Cooper helped create nearly all of Veterans Of Now's print and media, supporting the organization's outreach to veterans and their families. He also researched information, located resources and connected veterans and others in the community with help. His work at Great Lakes Baptist Community Technology Center adds to a legacy of making information and technology more accessible.Reggie Davidson will receive a separate award for his sustained support throughout VON's existence. A contract paralegal, he has helped the organization navigate challenges and stay informed, while advocating for veterans' voices at the tables he could access. Davidson is also being recognized for keeping the broader community informed, even when doing so is unpopular, and for helping build and sustain community.Todd M. Beedy will also receive the award. A veteran who works with organizations and helps build community connections, Beedy is being recognized for contributing to relationships that support veterans and the broader community.Delores Johnson Voice of Veterans AwardDelores Johnson will be honored for bringing veterans' stories and contributions into view through U.S. Military Hidden Figures Magazine. The publication features veterans connected to Flint and Genesee County, helping acknowledge the service of people whose stories are part of the community's history.Renee Crosby Verbeke will receive a separate award for her advocacy for veterans. Verbeke created Strength and Numbers and the Mid Michigan Veterans Coalition. Her recognition emphasizes veterans' voices in conversations about support and well-being.Ciat Shabazz Developing Community Leaders AwardCiat Shabazz is the inaugural recipient of the award named in her honor. Founder and executive director of HARRY Veterans Community Outreach Services in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Shabazz is being recognized for her leadership and advocacy for veterans and her commitment to mentorship across generations.Eric Patrick Thomas Motivating Mentor AwardEric Patrick Thomas will receive the inaugural Eric Patrick Thomas Motivating Mentor Award. Throughout his journey with Veterans Of Now, Grundy says Thomas has been a source of motivation and mentorship, helping him keep moving forward in his service to veterans. Thomas's persistence in his own work has inspired Grundy to continue through challenges. Known as Mr. Inspire, Thomas also promotes opportunity through EZ Awareness By Design and the inspireclothing brand, including work experience for people of all abilities.George and Carolyn Grundy Foundation Faith and Fortitude AwardGeorge and Carolyn Grundy will receive this award jointly. The parents of VON founder and CEO George F. Grundy II are being honored for the foundation of faith and fortitude that helped shape his commitment to veterans.“They helped build Veterans Of Now by helping build me,” Grundy said.The recognition honors their influence on their son and the service he has carried forward through VON.For information about the November 7 motorcade and expo, visit veteransofnow.About Veterans Of NowVeterans Of Now works to connect veterans and families of all eras with community resources and opportunities to serve. Founded by George F. Grundy II, VON is in its eleventh year of service.Media ContactGeorge F. Grundy IIFounder and CEO, Veterans Of Now...734-926-6025veteransofnowConnect with Veterans Of NowWebsite:Facebook:Instagram:YouTube: @veteransofnow1991/videosTikTok:X:Founder's LinkedIn:###

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Flint Veterans Group Honors the People Who Help Veterans Find Resources and Be Heard News Provided By Veterans Of Now 501c19 October 29, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Military Industry



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