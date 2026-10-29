Anguilla Ranks As The Safest Destination In The Caribbean

A couple enjoys a catamaran sail off Anguilla's coast.

Travel Off Path also places Anguilla No. 3 among the world's safest islands

THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anguilla ranks No. 1 on World Population Review's 2026 list of the Caribbean's six safest destinations, reinforcing the island's reputation for tranquility and warm hospitality.Citing Anguilla's low crime levels, World Population Review places the island ahead of Barbados, St. Barthélemy, Martinique, the Cayman Islands and Aruba.“Feeling welcome and at ease is an important part of the Anguilla experience,” said Jameel Rochester, director of tourism at the Anguilla Tourist Board.“This recognition complements what draws visitors to our shores - exceptional beaches, outstanding cuisine and the warm hospitality of our people.”“Our residents are at the heart of what makes Anguilla special,” said Sean Richard, chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board.“As we celebrate this recognition, we remain focused on tourism that supports our communities, respects our island and delivers a quality experience for our guests.”In a separate recognition, Travel Off Path ranked Anguilla No. 3 among the world's 10 safest islands. The island received a score of 93 out of 100 on the publication's Traveler Safety Index, which combines official security data with traveler ratings.About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and an exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path and has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet it is conveniently accessible via Boston (BOS), Newark (EWR), Baltimore (BWI), Miami (MIA), San Juan (SJU), Antigua (ANU), St. Maarten (SXM) and other regional and international destinations, as well as by private aircraft, making it just a hop and a skip away.Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose the Crowd. Find Yourself.﻿For information on Anguilla, visit the official Anguilla Tourist Board website at . Follow Anguilla on Facebook: Facebook/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; X: @Anguilla_Trsm. Join the conversation using #MyAnguilla.

Bevan Springer

Marketplace Excellence

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Anguilla ranks as the safest destination in the Caribbean News Provided By Marketplace Excellence October 29, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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