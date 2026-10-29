Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Welcomes 48 Tamil Nadu Students Under Yuva Sangam Phase 7

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed students and faculty members from Tamil Nadu Central University at the Delhi Secretariat under the seventh phase of the Yuva Sangam programme. The meeting brought together 48 students and five teachers as part of the Centre's 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, which aims to strengthen cultural understanding and national unity.

During the interaction, the chief minister encouraged the visiting students to explore Delhi's historical heritage, cultural diversity, famous food destinations and modern development. The meeting highlighted how student exchange programmes can help young people understand different regions of India beyond their own cultural and geographical backgrounds.

Rekha Gupta Welcomes Tamil Nadu Students With 'Vanakkam'

Sharing details of the meeting on social media, Rekha Gupta greeted the visiting students with the words,“Vanakkam! Welcome to Delhi, my young friends!” Vanakkam is a commonly used greeting in Tamil.

The warm welcome reflected the spirit of cultural exchange that forms the foundation of Yuva Sangam. The interaction also provided an opportunity for students from Tamil Nadu to connect with Delhi's leadership and learn more about the national capital.

The delegation included 48 students and five teachers from Tamil Nadu Central University, who met the chief minister at the Delhi Secretariat during their visit.

CM Highlights Delhi's Historical Heritage and Modern Development

Rekha Gupta encouraged the students to experience the different aspects of Delhi, from its historic neighbourhoods and traditional markets to its famous food and iconic monuments.

She highlighted the capital's distinctive character, where centuries-old traditions coexist with modern infrastructure and urban development. Old Delhi offers a glimpse into the city's historical streets, traditional cuisine and vibrant marketplaces, while New Delhi reflects its changing urban landscape, modern facilities and evolving lifestyle.

The chief minister urged the students to look beyond Delhi's identity as an administrative centre and discover its role as a meeting point of different Indian cultures.

What Is the Yuva Sangam Programme?

Yuva Sangam is part of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, which promotes interaction between people from different states and Union Territories. The programme gives students from higher educational institutions opportunities to visit other regions, experience local traditions and understand their social and cultural environments.

Through such exchanges, participants can learn about regional languages, food, customs, educational institutions and development initiatives. Direct interaction with local communities also helps young people develop a broader understanding of India's diversity.

Cultural Exchange and National Unity in Focus

The meeting underscored the importance of cultural exchange, mutual respect and national integration. By bringing together students from different backgrounds, programmes such as Yuva Sangam encourage meaningful conversations and help build connections across regional boundaries.

The interaction between Rekha Gupta and the Tamil Nadu delegation reflected the broader objective of fostering unity while celebrating India's diverse languages, traditions and identities. Such initiatives provide young people with opportunities to gain new experiences and develop a deeper appreciation of the country's cultural richness.