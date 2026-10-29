Kazakhstan Plans To Digitize All Water Reservoirs By End Of 2027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan plans to digitize all water reservoirs by the end of 2027, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said at a government meeting, according to the government's press service.

Madiyev noted that a national digital water resources system had been developed and that five reservoirs had already received digital twins.

The phased rollout of the Smart Data Agro, Smart Farm, and Smart Agro Platform systems is also planned for the agricultural sector.

"The goal of digitalizing the transport sector is to completely eliminate paper consignment notes for domestic and international transportation. Projects involving electronic permits and electronic consignment notes are being implemented, with pilot initiatives already underway with several countries," Madiyev said.

He also noted that more than 20 digital platforms already offer income opportunities to over 500,000 people in Kazakhstan.

Further plans include expanding rural residents' access to e-commerce, developing logistics infrastructure, improving digital skills, and introducing a retraining platform integrated with employment systems.

"Efforts will focus on connecting rural entrepreneurs to existing marketplaces, developing a network of parcel collection and delivery points, organizing deliveries, including to remote settlements, and training people in e-commerce and the use of digital platforms and artificial intelligence tools," the minister said.