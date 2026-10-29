Gold Coast Deck Experts Explain How Restoration & Maintenance Save Property Owners Thousands

Michael and Josh Reyes of Altar Decks restoring timber decking on a commercial property on the Gold Coast.

Assess Gold Coast deck restoration options before costly replacement, advise local specialists Altar Decks following a large commercial Deck project.

- Josh Reyes, Co-Founder and Director of Altar DecksGOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gold Coast property owners looking at a grey, weathered or tired timber deck may be considering replacement when restoration could be worth investigating first, according to local deck specialists Altar Decks.The Gold Coast's intense sunlight, humidity, rainfall and coastal conditions can take a visible toll on outdoor timber. Decks can lose their colour, become rough underfoot, develop surface cracking and see old coatings deteriorate. But a deck that looks past its best doesn't necessarily need replacing.“One of the biggest misconceptions we see is that when a timber deck turns grey and weathered, it's automatically time to rip it out and start again,” said Josh Reyes, Co-Founder and Director of Altar Decks.“The first thing we want to know is what's actually happening with the timber and the structure underneath. If the deck is fundamentally sound, restoration may be an option.”5 Signs Your Timber Deck May Be Suitable for Restoration:1. Weathering: Greying is a common sign of exposure and does not automatically mean the deck has reached the end of its useful life.2. Damaged boards: Individual boards may be split or deteriorated while much of the remaining decking is still serviceable.3. The underlying structure: Bearers, joists, connections and supports are central to a deck's safety and should be assessed before restoration.4. Deteriorated coatings: Old oil, stain or other finishes can leave timber looking patchy, faded or neglected. Suitable preparation may help ready the timber for refinishing.5. Restoration potential: Depending on the timber's condition, restoration can include cleaning, sanding, repairs and a suitable protective finish.Altar Decks' maintenance approach considers the deck's condition, location and environmental exposure.“A restored deck isn't maintenance-free,” said Michael Reyes, Co-Founder and Director of Altar Decks.“Timber is a natural product. The important thing is using the right preparation and finish for the particular timber and its exposure, and then maintaining it.”Regular timber deck maintenance can help property owners avoid thousands of dollars in costly repairs and premature replacement. Annual cleaning and timely protective coatings help preserve timber against Australia's harsh weather conditions.About Altar Decks:Altar Decks is a family-owned Gold Coast decking business operated by brothers Michael and Josh Reyes. Together, they bring more than 35 years of combined experience across building, painting and decking. The company provides new deck construction, restoration, repairs and specialised maintenance plans for residential and commercial properties across the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. For more information visit:

Michael Reyes

Altar Decks

+61 1300 932 582

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Gold Coast Deck Experts Explain How Restoration & Maintenance Save Property Owners Thousands News Provided By Altar Decks October 29, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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