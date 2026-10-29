Clarity Path Benefits Releases 2027 Florida Group Health Insurance Cost Guide As State Small-Group Rates Rise 12.9%

2027 Florida Group Health Insurance Cost Guide by Clarity Path Benefits

Clarity Path Benefits

New employer benchmark report combines FL OIR 2027 rate filings and KFF data to help businesses with 2 to 500 employees control renewal costs.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clarity Path Benefits, a Florida-based group benefits brokerage serving small and mid-size businesses with teams of 2 to 500, today published its updated 2027 Florida Group Health Insurance Cost Guide, giving business owners, CFOs, and HR leaders a sourced breakdown of state and national health insurance benchmarks ahead of 2027 policy renewals.According to October 2026 rate tables published by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (FL OIR), approved 2027 small-group Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) health plans in Florida carry a 12.9% weighted-average rate increase across the state's nine filing small-group insurers, with approved changes ranging from 8.7% to 17.4% and bringing the statewide small-group average to $920 per covered person per month.The state increase arrives alongside new national figures from the 2026 KFF Employer Health Benefits Survey showing average annual family coverage has reached $28,303 ($2,359 per month) and single coverage has reached $9,804 ($817 per month), while 55% of covered workers at smaller firms now face a general annual deductible of $2,000 or more (averaging $2,624 at firms with 10 to 199 workers)."When a small or mid-size business gets hit with a double-digit renewal increase, the default reaction is to raise the deductible to keep the monthly premium flat," said Jackson Stodgel, founder of Clarity Path Benefits and author of Modern Employee Benefits. "The problem is that raising a deductible past $2,500 leaves employees afraid to walk into an emergency room or get an MRI. Most employers don't have a budget problem. They have a plan design problem."Key Findings in the 2027 Florida Employer Cost Guide:- Florida Employer vs. Employee Contribution Splits: Based on Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (MEPS-IC) data reported by KFF State Health Facts, private-sector group health plans in Florida average $743 per month ($8,919 per year) for single coverage, with employers paying 79% ($584 per month), and $2,116 per month ($25,396 per year) for family coverage, with employers paying 69% ($1,452 per month).- 2027 Employer Cost Projections: Mercer's national survey projects per-employee health benefit costs to rise 8.2% in 2027 before plan design changes, with 59% of employers indicating plans to shift costs through higher deductibles or out-of-pocket maximums.- Budget Reallocation Over Cost Shifting: Using the $678 per month national average employer contribution for single coverage, the guide demonstrates how employers can reallocate existing health spend so emergency room visits, ambulance transport, X-rays, diagnostic CT and MRI scans, hospital admissions, and serious diagnoses carry built-in point-of-care protection without increasing the company's fixed monthly budget.- Side-by-Side Structure Comparisons: The guide outlines a 90-to-120-day renewal calendar for comparing re-shopped fully insured plans, level-funded plans (now used by 38% of covered workers at smaller firms), specialty and reference-based pricing arrangements, and Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs).The complete 2027 Florida Group Health Insurance Cost Guide is available now at /group-health-insurance-cost-florida/. Employers can also download a complimentary copy of Chapter 1 of Stodgel's book, Modern Employee Benefits (The Employer Health Insurance Planning Checklist ), at /free-chapter/.About Clarity Path BenefitsClarity Path Benefits is a group benefits brokerage helping small and mid-size businesses, including teams of 2 to 500 employees, design practical, cost-transparent health and employee benefits programs. By combining market-wide plan comparisons with strategic budget reallocation and plain-English open enrollment education, Clarity Path Benefits helps employers control renewal spend while giving employees coverage they can confidently use. Learn more at .

Jackson Stodgel

Clarity Path Benefits

+1 813-981-7908

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Clarity Path Benefits Releases 2027 Florida Group Health Insurance Cost Guide as State Small-Group Rates Rise 12.9% News Provided By Clarity Path Benefits October 29, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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