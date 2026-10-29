In Memoriam: Gloria Steinem - Santa Fe Artist Jacqueline Rudolph & The HER2 Foundation Honor A Feminist Icon

Artist Jacqueline Rudolph in her studio

In Memoriam: Gloria Steinem

The Power of Warrior

- Jacqueline RudolphSANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following the recent passing of feminist activist Gloria Steinem, Santa Fe artivist Jacqueline Rudolph has unveiled a moving portrait, In Memoriam: Gloria Steinem, celebrating the life and enduring legacy of one of the most influential advocates for women's equality in modern history. Steinem's compelling herstory and life has transformed opportunities for generations of women.The portrait is one of fifteen works in Rudolph's acclaimed Women Warriors I series, currently exhibited throughout October at Christus St. Vincent Regional Cancer Center in Santa Fe, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The portrait of Gloria Steinem will also be featured in an exhibition November 21 at the Desert Bloom Conference, where it will continue inspiring conversations about women's health, resilience, advocacy, and survivorship.More than a portrait, In Memoriam: Gloria Steinem is a celebration of a woman whose courage, intelligence and grace reshaped the cultural landscape for women. Through expressive color and compelling imagery, Rudolph captures Steinem's unwavering commitment to equality, dignity, and the belief that every woman deserves to have her voice heard. The painting invites viewers to reflect not only on Steinem's remarkable achievements but also on the responsibility each generation shares to continue the work she began."Gloria Steinem taught the world that lasting change begins when women support one another," says Rudolph. "This portrait is my way of saying thank you. Her courage continues to inspire women facing every kind of battle-including breast cancer."Rudolph's belief and ethos is that art is a powerful force for healing and social change. Her Women Warriors I series is the signature fundraising initiative of the HER2 Foundation, an emerging nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to patient navigation and support services for women diagnosed with breast cancer.For thousands of women, a breast cancer diagnosis brings fear, uncertainty, and complex medical decisions. Patient navigators help guide patients through treatment, connect them with vital resources, coordinate care, and provide compassionate support at every stage of their journey. Yet these essential services remain unavailable to many women because of limited funding.Through exhibitions, philanthropy, and giclée print sales of the Women Warriors I portraits, the HER2 Foundation seeks to help bridge that gap, ensuring that more women receive the guidance and support they need during one of the most difficult times in their lives. Continuous acquisition of the portraits with a specific focus on oncology clinics, breast cancer centers and healthcare institutional placement directly support HER2 Foundation's critical fundraising initiatives, including programs that will provide dedicated patient navigators for women undergoing breast cancer treatment.For more information about the HER2 Foundation and where to donate or purchase Jacqueline Rudolph's prints, visit her2foundation.About Jacqueline RudolphBased in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Jacqueline Rudolph is a contemporary, impressionist portrait artist specializing in deeply human, vibrant depictions of diverse subjects. Her work focuses on intersectionality, gender equity, and the therapeutic intersection of providing healing inspiration through visual art portrayals placed in waiting rooms and treatment areas. Through HER2 Foundation's partnerships and artwork sales, her work will continue to actively fund grassroots healthcare initiatives and support programs for women navigating cancer diagnoses and treatment protocols.About HER2 FoundationThe HER2 Foundation promotes awareness, education, and support through artistic and community-centered programs that honor the experiences of women affected by breast cancer. The Women Warriors I collection by Santa Fe artist Jacqueline Rudolph is one of the foundation's signature projects. Our mission is to empower women facing breast cancer by providing personalized patient navigation and emotional support, through transformative art that celebrates thrivorship and is connected to robust healthcare ecosystems.Media ContactJoyce BogosianDirectorHER2 Foundation505-577-6092...

Joyce Bogosian

Artemis Art Management, Inc.

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In Memoriam: Gloria Steinem - Santa Fe Artist Jacqueline Rudolph & the HER2 Foundation Honor a Feminist Icon News Provided By Artemis Art Management, Inc. October 29, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, World & Regional



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