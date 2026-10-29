GRAMMY NOMINATED PRODUCED EP 'I'm HIM' BY SHAWN TUCK SET FOR RELEASE NOVEMBER 19TH

I'm Him - EP

Grammy nominee Brandon Miranda produced EP 'I'm Him' by Shawn Tuck drops Nov 19. Features hits 'My Vibe Song' & 'Been A Vibe'.

- Shawn TuckRIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Masterclass in Self-Confidence, Traditional R&B Nostalgia, and Raw Hip-Hop VulnerabilityIndependent R&B/Hip-Hop artist Shawn Tuck announces his highly anticipated EP, 'I'm Him', scheduled for global release on November 19th. Engineered and produced by Grammy-nominated producer Brandon Miranda, the 5-track project showcases a dynamic sonic spectrum ranging from empowering anthems to deep emotional storytelling.The EP's title track, "I'm Him," serves as a bold declaration of individuality and self-confidence, putting the world on notice that Shawn Tuck is a one-of-one talent. Venturing into classic R&B territory, "I Just Want You" penned by songwriter Henry Jones III and cowritten by Shawn Tuck revisits classic, soul-filled R&B ballads. The track offers a heartfelt reassurance to women, encouraging them to release past relationship trauma and step into absolute security.Addressing the darker realities of the music industry, "I Got Something" pairs raw hip-hop lyricism over a melodic beat. The song candidly explores the relentless pursuit of fame, the weight of personal hardship, and the struggle with alcohol addiction and its impact on family life. Completing the project are two beloved bonus tracks: Shawn's 2022 breakout single "My Vibe Song," produced by James Benson and his 2025 fan-favorite hit, "Been A Vibe.""This EP represents every side of my journey; the unapologetic confidence, the soft spot for real love, and the raw battles fought behind closed doors," says Shawn Tuck. "Working alongside Brandon Miranda allowed us to elevate every frequency to match that vision."'I'm Him' will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, on November 19th.For press inquiries, interview requests, or advance listening links, please contact:

Henry Jones III

Subtle Insight Entertainment

+1 951-289-3444

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GRAMMY NOMINATED PRODUCED EP 'I'M HIM' BY SHAWN TUCK SET FOR RELEASE NOVEMBER 19TH News Provided By Subtle Insight Entertainment October 29, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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