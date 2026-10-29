CTO And ICF To Convene Caribbean Tourism Leaders At World Travel Market London

Tourism Visionaries Circle to explore evolving European travel preferences, sustainable tourism and opportunities to strengthen the Caribbean's competitiveness

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) and global tourism and technology solutions provider ICF will convene senior Caribbean tourism leaders in London on Nov. 5 for a high-level discussion on the future of Caribbean tourism and the region's competitiveness in the United Kingdom and European travel markets.The CTO-ICF Tourism Visionaries Circle, an invitation-only executive roundtable, will be held during World Travel Market London (WTM) under the theme“What Does Europe Want Next? Reimagining the Caribbean for the Conscious Traveler.” The roundtable takes place aboard the Sunborn London Yacht Hotel, a luxury superyacht hotel permanently moored at Royal Victoria Dock, adjacent to ExCeL London, the venue for WTM.The initiative will bring together tourism ministers, directors, chief executives and other senior industry leaders to examine changing traveler expectations and explore how sustainable and regenerative tourism can bolster the Caribbean's market positioning while delivering lasting benefits to local communities.As destinations compete for the next generation of international travelers, the discussion will focus on how the Caribbean can build on its natural assets, cultural diversity and distinctive visitor experiences while responding to growing interest in responsible, authentic and community-centered tourism.“The Caribbean has a tremendous opportunity to strengthen its position in the European market by building on the qualities that make our region distinctive while responding to the evolving expectations of travelers,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, secretary-general and CEO of CTO.“Through this collaboration with ICF, we want to encourage meaningful dialogue that translates ideas into practical approaches for boosting our competitiveness, supporting our communities and advancing a more sustainable tourism future.”The CTO-ICF Tourism Visionaries Circle will open with insights on“The Caribbean and Its Future European Footprint,” exploring the expectations of Europe's increasingly conscious travelers and opportunities for Caribbean destinations to strengthen their appeal, resilience and long-term competitiveness.Moving beyond traditional conference discussions, the executive roundtable, moderated by ICF, will foster candid dialogue among tourism leaders, challenge conventional thinking and identify practical responses to evolving market demands.An“Honest Truths” segment will invite participants to anonymously share their perspectives on the opportunities and challenges facing Caribbean tourism, grounding the discussion in the operational and policy realities across the region.“As we consider the Caribbean's future positioning in the European market, sustainability should be viewed not as an obligation, but as a competitive advantage,” said Nikolaos Gkolfinopoulos, head of tourism at ICF.“The Caribbean's natural and cultural assets are significant strengths. The opportunity now is to translate them into distinctive experiences, stronger market positioning and lasting value for destinations.”Regis-Prosper will deliver opening remarks, with Narendra Ramgulam, CTO's deputy director of sustainable tourism, and ICF representatives contributing to the leadership dialogue.The executive roundtable is set for 1 to 2 p.m., followed by an insights and networking luncheon from 2 to 3 p.m.A key objective of the initiative is to turn discussion into actionable outcomes. Following the event, CTO and ICF plan to develop a conclusions paper highlighting key insights, shared priorities, outstanding challenges and recommendations to help inform future tourism strategies across the Caribbean.The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing regional tourism leadership, encouraging innovation and promoting approaches that balance destination appeal with environmental stewardship, cultural preservation and community well-being.PHOTO CAPTION: Dona Regis-Prosper (left), secretary-general and CEO of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), and Nikolaos Gkolfinopoulos, head of tourism at ICF, sign a memorandum of understanding to advance sustainable tourism development in the Caribbean at World Travel Market London last year.About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean's tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region's finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private-sector allied members. CTO's vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism - One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning and execution, and research and information technology.CTO's headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email:...For more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit and follow CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.About ICF TourismICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) is a global consulting services company with approximately 9,000 full-time and part-time employees. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives.ICF combines unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future.Within ICF, the Tourism team supports countries and destinations around the world in building sustainable, inclusive and resilient tourism ecosystems. ICF combines deep tourism expertise with capabilities from across ICF - including strategy and innovation, sustainability and climate resilience, analytics and tourism intelligence, stakeholder engagement, marketing and communications, economic impact, and air service connectivity - to help destinations address complex challenges through an integrated tourism lens.

Heather Gibbs

Marketplace Excellence

+1 201-861-2056

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CTO and ICF to convene Caribbean tourism leaders at World Travel Market London News Provided By Marketplace Excellence October 29, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.