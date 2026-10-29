Taystee's Burgers Founder Ali Jawad Celebrates 12 Years Of Redefining Gas Station Dining In Michigan

Ali Jawad, founder of Taystee's Burgers, celebrates 12 years of bringing award-winning burgers to Southeast Michigan.

Taystee's Burgers celebrates 12 years of award-winning burgers, growing from one Dearborn gas station into a 10-location Southeast Michigan brand.

DEARBORN, MI, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Taystee's Burgers is celebrating 12 years of changing expectations for gas station dining in Michigan. Founder Ali Jawad opened the first restaurant in 2014 inside his grandfather's BP gas station in Dearborn. Since then, his vision has grown into an award-winning burger brand with 10 locations across Southeast Michigan.Jawad was just 21 when he invested his entire savings into the business. With his mother, Lila, working the early mornings and late nights beside him, he set out to prove that great food didn't have to come from a traditional restaurant.His mission was simple: serve fresh, high-quality meals that would make customers rethink what they could expect from a gas station.Rather than treating gas stations as unlikely places for a restaurant, Jawad recognized an opportunity to bring exceptional food to locations people already visited. His approach combined the convenience of a neighborhood stop with the experience of a destination-worthy burger joint.That vision quickly earned recognition. In 2016, Taystee's Burgers defeated more than 20 upscale restaurants to win the Detroit Burger Brawl. The restaurant also received WDIV Detroit's "Best Burger" honors from 2017 through 2019.Jawad's entrepreneurial achievements gained national attention in 2022 when he was named to Forbes' prestigious 30 Under 30 list in the Food & Drink category.Today, Taystee's continues to build on that success with a menu featuring award-winning burgers, chicken, hot dogs, wings, wraps, bowls, and sides. Its locations offer customers convenient access to quality meals while maintaining the welcoming, family-oriented atmosphere established in Dearborn.Despite the company's growth, Jawad remains actively involved in operations and franchise development. His commitment to supporting franchisees and growing intentionally reflects the same hands-on approach that helped establish the original restaurant.As customer expectations continue to evolve, Jawad sees new opportunities for gas stations to offer more than traditional convenience-store fare. With changing driving habits and the rise of electric vehicle charging, Taystee's model demonstrates how quality dining can play a larger role in the future of convenience stops.Twelve years later, Taystee's Burgers continues to pursue the vision that started it all: giving customers a reason to stop in, enjoy a great burger, and come back for more.About the Company: Taystee's BurgersFounded in 2014 by Ali Jawad, Taystee's Burgers is an award-winning burger restaurant brand headquartered in Southeast Michigan. Known as the "Original Burger Joint in a Gas Station," Taystee's has grown to 10 locations, primarily operating inside gas stations through a unique partnership model. The company specializes in fresh, high-quality food, including burgers, chicken, wings, hot dogs, wraps, bowls, and sides. With a focus on family-oriented hospitality and intentional growth, Taystee's continues to expand its presence while supporting its franchisees and the communities it serves.For more information, visit .

Ali Jawad

Taystee's Burgers

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Taystee's Burgers Founder Ali Jawad Celebrates 12 Years of Redefining Gas Station Dining in Michigan News Provided By Taystee's Burgers October 29, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.