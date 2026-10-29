Chris Pratt Calls Elder Brother Cully His 'First Hero' On His 50Th Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Pratt penned a birthday note for his elder brother Cully, calling him his“first hero” and crediting him for shaping the man he is today.

Chris took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images featuring him, his brother and their parents. The glimpses are from the special moments they have shared in their childhood to now.

Sharing how he looked up to Cully as a child and even wore his clothes because they smelled good, the star praised him as an incredible artist, father and, above all,“a really good man.”

He wrote:“Happy 50th birthday to my big brother. My hero. Cully Pratt. When I was a kid I wanted to be just like Cully. I used to wear his clothes the day after he did, picked em right up off his floor and put them on because they smelled so good and he knew how to match. Haha.”

“I looked up to him that much. He played Boo Bear in the Christmas Play and that made me want to be an actor. Truth is, I don't think there's a single part of the man I am today that wasn't shaped in some way by him,” he wrote.

Chris called Cully an“incredible artist, craftsman and father.”

“He served his country in the Army and his community in law enforcement. But those are just things he's done. Who he is, is a good man. A really good man. Life gets busy. We don't spend nearly as much time together as we used to. I miss that. I miss being kids. I miss looking up to him every day. Funny thing is, I still do.”

He added:“I love you, brother. More than I probably tell you. You were my first hero. Fifty years on this earth and I'm so grateful I got to spend mine being your little brother. Happy Birthday Bro!”