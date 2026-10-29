Bigg Boss 20: Gullu-Yung DSA Fight Sparks Controversy, Fans Demand Strict Action

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 20 has stirred up another controversy after an incident where Gullu and Yung DSA get into a fight. He has already been involved in a fight before with the other contestant Nakul Dhull. The promo has not revealed anything concrete about any punishment for him but the audience are saying he should be eliminated.

Bigg Boss 20 Promo: What Happened Between Gullu And Yung DSA?

In the promo, the incident occurred when the contestants were asked to fit themselves into a certain shape drawn on a board. Those who didn't manage to stay inside or were taken out were disqualified from the task.

During the task, Scout took Gullu out of the board. Yung DSA then commented on Gullu, and the two of them got into an argument. In the promo, Gullu was seen charging at Yung.

The footage has raised questions among many people and demanded Gullu's elimination.

Gullu Under Fire from Viewers

The release of the footage has led to questions regarding how the show responds to such physical confrontations. Some social media users demanded the evictions of Gullu if he goes too far, while some others questioned the consistency of the rules.

The reason why the debate is now getting more heated is because Gullu had previously gotten into a physical confrontation with Nakul Dhull. Nakul's elimination from the show has led people to compare both cases.

Will Bigg Boss Evict Gullu?

It is not known yet whether Gullu will be evicted or not. Although the recent promo has stirred speculations, nothing is confirmed yet in terms of Bigg Boss evicting him from the house due to this confrontation.

The next episode may shed some light on this matter. Will Bigg Boss give Gullu a punishment or will some twist happen? Watch Bigg Boss on Colors TV at 10:30 pm and on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm.