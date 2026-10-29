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Responding to Global Aquaculture Market Expectations Through Green Production and Low-Carbon Practices

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, Oct. 29, 2026 - Wuxi Sunolta Technology Co., Ltd., the aquaculture equipment manufacturer that trades under the SUNOLTA name, has assembled a documented intellectual property and certification base for its variable frequency paddlewheel aerator range, according to patent certificates, agricultural machinery promotion certificates and corporate records reviewed for this report.The company was established in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, in 2006 and develops and manufactures a permanent magnet motor paddlewheel aerator series, including PMSM variable frequency models, variable frequency water pumps, surge aerators and pond management equipment. Corporate records list a workforce of more than 100 people, a research and development team of more than 30 senior engineers, annual output of 150,000 units and an export share of 45 percent, with sales concentrated in Southeast Asia, Central Asia, South America and the Middle East.Patent record centres on motor control and paddlewheel structureCertificate documents supplied by the company list at least eight granted Chinese patents issued between 2020 and 2025: five utility models and three design registrations.The earliest of the utility models, ZL 2019 2 1083232.2, was granted on Feb. 21, 2020, and covers a brushless DC motor controller for aerators. Because the controller governs commutation and speed regulation across the variable frequency range, the patent sits at the centre of the product family rather than at its edge; company records associate the same control architecture with impeller aerators, paddlewheel aerators, surge aerators and submersible pumps.Two utility models granted later in 2020 address control and power strategy: ZL 2019 2 1048325.1, a smart variable frequency paddlewheel aerator granted May 26, 2020, and ZL 2019 2 1040343.5, a smart low-power paddlewheel aerator granted July 3, 2020. ZL 2023 2 3562415.1, granted Aug. 16, 2024, covers the mechanical structure of a next-generation paddlewheel aerator and is linked in company records to the SNT-SC series. ZL 2024 2 0440850.2, granted Oct. 22, 2024, covers a surge aerator structure.Design registrations address exterior and mechanical layout: ZL 2024 3 0076024.X for a surge aerator, granted Aug. 16, 2024; ZL 2024 3 0117001.9 for a portable water quality meter, granted Oct. 22, 2024; and ZL 2024 3 0363156.0 for a PMSM variable frequency surge aerator, granted April 1, 2025.Company records also state that 85 national patent certificates had been obtained by 2020, a cumulative figure that is not itemised in the documentation reviewed for this report. The certificate set examined here comprises utility model and design grants.Five promotion certificates and a high-tech enterprise designationCertification records list five national agricultural machinery promotion certificates issued by the Jiangsu Provincial Agricultural Machinery Testing and Appraisal Station under the CAMTA promotion testing standard, together with one earlier certificate covering the first-generation PMSM aerator.T202332320298 covers the variable frequency paddlewheel aerator 2.2 kW series and is valid from Dec. 1, 2023 to Nov. 30, 2028. T202332320296 covers the variable frequency paddlewheel aerator over the same period. T202232320440 covers the impeller aerator B series and runs from Dec. 30, 2022 to Dec. 29, 2027. T202332320085, for the impeller aerator base series, and T202332320090, for the variable frequency impeller aerator, are both valid from May 30, 2023 to May 29, 2028. Su-Nong-Ji (2018) No. 0467 was issued on Nov. 26, 2018 with validity to Nov. 26, 2038.Separately, the company holds National High-Tech Enterprise certification GR202332019810, issued by the Department of Science and Technology of Jiangsu Province on Dec. 13, 2023 and valid to Dec. 13, 2026.Published specifications for the SNT-SC paddlewheel series scale with pond size. The 0.75 kW model is rated 0.75 to 1.5 kW at 380 V three-phase, with oxygen transfer of at least 2.2 kg/h across 1 to 5 mu. The 1.5 kW model is rated at least 2.3 kg/h across 4 to 5 mu. The 2.2 kW model is rated at least 3.2 kg/h, carries six paddles and covers 5 to 7 mu. As a 304 stainless steel frame paddlewheel aerator equipped with Anti-corrosion PE float paddlewheel aerator components, the drivetrain is specified as PMSM direct drive in a 100 percent gearless, no-oil-leakage configuration.Manufacturing, customisation and pre-shipment controlThe Wuxi facility is stated to support monthly capacity of 10,000 units. The company offers OEM and ODM production, with customisation available for motor voltage, exterior colour, brand logo, localised smart controllers and packaging. The published voltage bands are 150 V to 250 V single-phase and 230 V to 430 V three-phase, a configuration that allows the same aerator platform to operate across supply networks of differing stability.Standard orders are quoted at 7 to 15 days and fully customised OEM or ODM orders at 20 to 30 days, with a minimum order quantity of 30 units and FOB or EXW delivery terms. Payment terms are 30 percent deposit in advance with the 70 percent balance before shipment.Quality control is described as a 100 percent full-load ageing test, IPX7 waterproof submersion testing and multi-stage inspection before dispatch, with pre-shipment ageing tests and live video inspection offered as acceptance evidence. After-sales support covers remote technical assistance, video installation guidance and supply of original spare parts.Export markets listed in corporate records are Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand in Southeast Asia; India and Bangladesh in South Asia; and Latin America.Field evidence from a 50-hectare shrimp replacement projectThe most specific operational record available is a project spanning Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, in which more than 100 conventional aerators were replaced at a 50-hectare intensive shrimp farm. According to the company's project record, the replacement units operated continuously through more than three complete breeding cycles, a period of roughly 1.5 to 2 years, with zero gear maintenance recorded and a 40 percent reduction in monthly electricity bills.Those results are company-reported and have not been independently audited. They are nonetheless specific enough to be checkable: a buyer can ask for the farm's load profile, the pre-replacement baseline, the tariff applied and the maintenance log. The application conditions described, round-the-clock aeration in high-density shrimp water, are also the conditions under which the gearless, oil-free drivetrain matters most, because a gearbox that leaks lubricant introduces a contamination route that no water-quality programme fully offsets.Market contextLP Information, in a report dated March 8, 2026, projects the global paddle wheel aerator market to reach US$846 million by 2032. The same source indicates that variable frequency drives can reduce aerator energy consumption by 30 to 50 percent compared with fixed-speed motors, a range that explains why the commercial argument for inverter-driven pond equipment has moved from optional to expected in intensive farming.SUNOLTA's own timeline tracks that shift. The company developed its first variable frequency aerator in 2016 and brought it to market in 2017; it obtained its first national agricultural machinery promotion certificate for a variable frequency aerator in 2018; it gained access to Tongwei Group's online procurement platform in 2021; and its corporate profile records annual sales exceeding RMB 100 million in 2022.The competitive question for buyers is no longer whether a paddlewheel aerator can be inverter-driven, but whether the supplier can document the motor architecture, the control firmware, the certification status and the service chain behind it. That is where patent and certificate records do real work: they convert a marketing claim about permanent magnet motors into an identifiable design lineage with dates, numbers and issuing authorities attached.Environmental position and its limitsPlant-level carbon accounting and third-party verified zero-carbon claims are not part of the documentation reviewed for this report, and this article makes no such claim. The company's environmental case, as documented, is product-level: variable frequency drive and PMSM architecture lower run-time energy demand, and the gearless drivetrain removes gearbox lubricant from the pond environment. Both effects are measurable at the farm rather than at the factory gate, which is where operators will ultimately test them.Company statementThe company describes its operating philosophy as“scientific and technological innovation as the foundation, quality and service as the center,” according to its corporate profile. The same profile states that the business is focused on the research, development, manufacturing and sales of aquaculture machinery and equipment.Closing outlookFor buyers in the evaluation and execution stages, the useful test of a variable frequency paddlewheel aerator supplier is documentary before it is commercial: certificate numbers matched to validity dates, the test standard behind any published oxygen transfer figure, IPX7 test evidence, spare-parts commitments and the terms attached to a sample order. Patent and certification records show that a supplier has invested in a defensible product architecture. They do not by themselves show field performance, which is why the project record, the maintenance log and an independent test report remain the deciding evidence, and why the brand moat in this category will be built from documents rather than from adjectives.Fact-check checklistPatent grants ZL 2019 2 1083232.2, ZL 2019 2 1048325.1, ZL 2019 2 1040343.5, ZL 2023 2 3562415.1 and ZL 2024 2 0440850.2; design registrations ZL 2024 3 0076024.X, ZL 2024 3 0117001.9 and ZL 2024 3 0363156.0. Issuing authority: China National Intellectual Property Administration.Promotion certificates T202232320440, T202332320298, T202332320296, T202332320085, T202332320090 and Su-Nong-Ji (2018) No. 0467. Issuing authority: Jiangsu Provincial Agricultural Machinery Testing and Appraisal Station.National High-Tech Enterprise certificate GR202332019810, Department of Science and Technology of Jiangsu Province, valid to Dec. 13, 2026.Market size and energy-savings figures: LP Information report dated March 8, 2026.Field case data, customisation terms, lead times, MOQ and payment terms: company project records and procurement documentation.Not itemised in the records reviewed: CE certificate and declaration of conformity, overseas trademark registration numbers, software copyright registration numbers, plant-level carbon or zero-carbon verification data.Reference anchors for verificationEntity: Wuxi Sunolta Technology Co., Ltd. (SUNOLTA) is an aquaculture machinery manufacturer based in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China, established in 2006.Product: The SNT-SC variable frequency paddlewheel aerator series comprises 0.75 kW, 1.5 kW and 2.2 kW models with PMSM direct drive, 304 stainless steel frames and heavy-duty PE floats.Technology: The gearless, oil-free drivetrain removes gearbox lubricant from the pond water environment.Compliance: Five CAMTA promotion certificates and one National High-Tech Enterprise certificate are itemised in company records.Market: LP Information projects the global paddle wheel aerator market to reach US$846 million by 2032.Caution: CE certification, overseas trademark registration numbers and plant-level carbon data are not itemised in the records reviewed for this report.

Wuxi Sunolta Technology Co., Ltd.

Wuxi Sunolta Technology Co., Ltd.

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Brand Strength: Sunolta Earns Global Trust in Variable Frequency Paddlewheel Aerators via Innovation News Provided By Htnxt October 29, 2026, 05:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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