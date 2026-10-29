Skin Research: Cloud-Clone Offers 40+ Primary Cell Types For Epidermal, Dermal, Skin Appendage And Mucosa Models

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Full-chain quality-controlled primary cell products support mechanistic exploration, disease modelling and compound screening for skin and mucosal research

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- High-quality primary cells serve as the critical starting point for successful experiments investigating physiological mechanisms, injury repair and pathological conditions of skin and mucosal tissues. Wuhan Cloud-Clone Corp. leverages its in-house SPF-grade animal housing facility, standardized IVC rearing systems and complete qualification certifications to build a full-chain quality-control workflow spanning animal breeding, tissue harvesting, primary cell isolation, characterisation and product delivery. The company supplies stable, reliable and high-purity primary cell products for research on skin-related disorders.

Full-chain Quality Control Guarantees Cell Quality From the Source

Cloud-Clone operates a 1,200 m2 SPF-grade laboratory animal centre equipped with standardised IVC housing systems. Every step from animal breeding to tissue collection is managed internally, eliminating reliance on externally sourced tissue materials. Animals are raised in controlled environments from birth within the proprietary SPF breeding system, minimising pathogen contamination and preserving cell purity and viability. Customised tissue sourcing and disease-model tissue procurement services are available, allowing researchers to match species, age, sex and pathological backgrounds to specific experimental requirements for improved research relevance, forming a robust upstream technical advantage.

Figure: Representative Examples of Primary Cells for SkinSystem Research

The company holds ISO quality-system certification, accredited SPF-grade animal facilities and full regulatory permits including animal epidemic prevention qualification, laboratory animal production licence and laboratory animal use licence. Every batch of primary cells meets strict research-grade quality benchmarks.

Extensive Product Portfolio Covering Diverse Skin and Mucosal Tissues

Cloud-Clone maintains more than 600 primary cell products across over ten species including human, mouse, rat, rabbit, dog, cat, pig, sheep, guinea pig and chicken. These products support research spanning neuroscience, immunology, cardiovascular science, endocrinology and oncology. For skin and mucosal research specifically, Cloud-Clone offers over 40 skin-system primary cell types covering:

Epidermis: epidermal keratinocytes, lingual epidermal cells and others

Dermis: dermal fibroblasts, dermal microvascular endothelial cells and others

Skin appendages: subcutaneous pre-adipocytes, adipose microvascular endothelial cells and others

Body-surface and luminal mucosa: oral keratinocytes, lingual epidermal cells and others

Available across species including human, mouse, rat, guinea pig, rabbit, dog, cat, chicken and sheep, these cells feature high purity, consistent viability and uniform differentiation status. They facilitate physiological mechanism dissection of skin and mucosa, injury-repair pathway discovery, pathogenic-gene validation, disease-model establishment and screening and evaluation of new drugs and functional raw materials.

Figure captions Mouse Neonatal Epidermal Keratinocytes Catalog NO.: CSI075Mu01 Morphology of Mouse Neonatal Epidermal Keratinocytes|IF identification of CK18 antibody

Mouse Dermal Microvascular Endothelial Cells Catalog NO.: CSI079Mu01 Morphology of Mouse Dermal Microvascular Endothelial Cells|IF identification of Factor VIII antibody

Feline Adult Dermal Fibroblasts Catalog NO.: CSI087Fe01 Morphology of Feline Adult Dermal Fibroblasts|IF identification of Fibronectin antibody

Rat Neonatal Dermal Fibroblasts Catalog NO.: CSI088Ra01 Morphology of Rat Neonatal Dermal Fibroblasts|IF identification of Fibronectin antibody

Application Areas for Skin-Disease Research

Cloud-Clone primary cells for skin-system research are widely applied across multiple research streams:

1 trauma and wound repair: epidermal keratinocytes and dermal fibroblasts support studies on re-epithelialisation, collagen deposition and scar-formation mechanisms.

2 inflammation and immune response: dermal and adipose microvascular endothelial cells are suitable for studies on inflammatory-factor induction, immune-cell adhesion and vascular permeability.

3 injury and barrier dysfunction: lingual epidermal cells and oral keratinocytes enable research on mucosal barriers, oral ulceration and mucosal repair models.

4 and fibrosis: dermal fibroblasts represent a key tool for studying fibrotic signalling pathways, collagen metabolism and anti-fibrotic compound screening.

5 oncology: epidermal keratinocytes and dermal fibroblasts support investigation of skin cancer onset, cell proliferation, migration and tumour-microenvironment crosstalk.

6 metabolism and skin microenvironment: subcutaneous pre-adipocytes, visceral pre-adipocytes and adipose microvascular endothelial cells are used for research on cutaneous adipose metabolism, obesity-associated skin pathologies and microenvironment regulation.

7 pharmacological modelling and screening of new drugs or functional raw materials: high-purity primary cells enable construction of in-vitro skin models for efficacy and toxicity assessment of pharmaceutical agents and cosmetic functional ingredients.

Immunofluorescence Characterisation Delivers Verifiable Product Quality

Each batch of primary cells undergoes rigorous characterisation to confirm cell identity and high purity. Representative assays include:

Rabbit subcutaneous pre-adipocytes: Oil Red O staining to verify adipogenic differentiation potential

Canine adult epidermal keratinocytes: immunofluorescence labelling with CK18 antibody

Mouse neonatal epidermal keratinocytes: immunofluorescence labelling with CK18 antibody

Mouse dermal microvascular endothelial cells: immunofluorescence labelling with Factor VIII antibody

Feline and rat dermal fibroblasts: immunofluorescence labelling with Fibronectin antibody

Rabbit lingual epidermal cells: immunofluorescence labelling with CK18 antibody

Mouse adipose microvascular endothelial cells: immunofluorescence labelling with Factor VIII antibody

Notably, primary mouse dermal fibroblasts (PMDF, Cat. No. CSI088Mu01), isolated from neonatal BALB/c mice and validated for positive Vimentin expression, have been adopted in a diabetes-associated skin wound-healing study published in Nature Communications. This cell line exhibits prominent performance in multiple skin-repair research set-ups. Selection by high-impact journals serves as solid evidence for the high quality of Cloud-Clone primary cells.

Morphological observation and detection of cell-type-specific biomarkers are performed for every cell lot to deliver stable and reproducible experimental outcomes.

Backed by SPF-grade animal facilities, ISO-certified quality management and comprehensive operational permits, Cloud-Clone supplies more than 40 specialised skin- and mucosa-related primary cell lines alongside a broader catalogue of over 600 primary cell products with consistent stock availability. Upholding research-grade standards, Cloud-Clone provides end-to-end primary-cell solutions for global research communities exploring skin and mucosal physiology, tissue injury repair and associated diseases.

High-quality primary cells serve as the critical starting point for successful experiments investigating physiological mechanisms, injury repair and pathological conditions of skin and mucosal tissues. Wuhan Cloud-Clone Corp. leverages its in-house SPF-grade animal housing facility, standardized IVC rearing systems and complete qualification certifications to build a full-chain quality-control workflow spanning animal breeding, tissue harvesting, primary cell isolation, characterisation and product delivery. The company supplies stable, reliable and high-purity primary cell products for research on skin-related disorders.

Full-chain Quality Control Guarantees Cell Quality From the Source

Cloud-Clone operates a 1,200 m2 SPF-grade laboratory animal centre equipped with standardised IVC housing systems. Every step from animal breeding to tissue collection is managed internally, eliminating reliance on externally sourced tissue materials. Animals are raised in controlled environments from birth within the proprietary SPF breeding system, minimising pathogen contamination and preserving cell purity and viability. Customised tissue sourcing and disease-model tissue procurement services are available, allowing researchers to match species, age, sex and pathological backgrounds to specific experimental requirements for improved research relevance, forming a robust upstream technical advantage.

Figure: Representative Examples of Primary Cells for SkinSystem Research

The company holds ISO quality-system certification, accredited SPF-grade animal facilities and full regulatory permits including animal epidemic prevention qualification, laboratory animal production licence and laboratory animal use licence. Every batch of primary cells meets strict research-grade quality benchmarks.

Extensive Product Portfolio Covering Diverse Skin and Mucosal Tissues

Cloud-Clone maintains more than 600 primary cell products across over ten species including human, mouse, rat, rabbit, dog, cat, pig, sheep, guinea pig and chicken. These products support research spanning neuroscience, immunology, cardiovascular science, endocrinology and oncology. For skin and mucosal research specifically, Cloud-Clone offers over 40 skin-system primary cell types covering:

Epidermis: epidermal keratinocytes, lingual epidermal cells and others

Dermis: dermal fibroblasts, dermal microvascular endothelial cells and others

Skin appendages: subcutaneous pre-adipocytes, adipose microvascular endothelial cells and others

Body-surface and luminal mucosa: oral keratinocytes, lingual epidermal cells and others

Available across species including human, mouse, rat, guinea pig, rabbit, dog, cat, chicken and sheep, these cells feature high purity, consistent viability and uniform differentiation status. They facilitate physiological mechanism dissection of skin and mucosa, injury-repair pathway discovery, pathogenic-gene validation, disease-model establishment and screening and evaluation of new drugs and functional raw materials.

Figure captions Mouse Neonatal Epidermal Keratinocytes Catalog NO.: CSI075Mu01 Morphology of Mouse Neonatal Epidermal Keratinocytes|IF identification of CK18 antibody

Mouse Dermal Microvascular Endothelial Cells Catalog NO.: CSI079Mu01 Morphology of Mouse Dermal Microvascular Endothelial Cells|IF identification of Factor VIII antibody

Feline Adult Dermal Fibroblasts Catalog NO.: CSI087Fe01 Morphology of Feline Adult Dermal Fibroblasts|IF identification of Fibronectin antibody

Rat Neonatal Dermal Fibroblasts Catalog NO.: CSI088Ra01 Morphology of Rat Neonatal Dermal Fibroblasts|IF identification of Fibronectin antibody

Application Areas for Skin-Disease Research

Cloud-Clone primary cells for skin-system research are widely applied across multiple research streams:

1 trauma and wound repair: epidermal keratinocytes and dermal fibroblasts support studies on re-epithelialisation, collagen deposition and scar-formation mechanisms.

2 inflammation and immune response: dermal and adipose microvascular endothelial cells are suitable for studies on inflammatory-factor induction, immune-cell adhesion and vascular permeability.

3 injury and barrier dysfunction: lingual epidermal cells and oral keratinocytes enable research on mucosal barriers, oral ulceration and mucosal repair models.

4 and fibrosis: dermal fibroblasts represent a key tool for studying fibrotic signalling pathways, collagen metabolism and anti-fibrotic compound screening.

5 oncology: epidermal keratinocytes and dermal fibroblasts support investigation of skin cancer onset, cell proliferation, migration and tumour-microenvironment crosstalk.

6 metabolism and skin microenvironment: subcutaneous pre-adipocytes, visceral pre-adipocytes and adipose microvascular endothelial cells are used for research on cutaneous adipose metabolism, obesity-associated skin pathologies and microenvironment regulation.

7 pharmacological modelling and screening of new drugs or functional raw materials: high-purity primary cells enable construction of in-vitro skin models for efficacy and toxicity assessment of pharmaceutical agents and cosmetic functional ingredients.

Immunofluorescence Characterisation Delivers Verifiable Product Quality

Each batch of primary cells undergoes rigorous characterisation to confirm cell identity and high purity. Representative assays include:

Rabbit subcutaneous pre-adipocytes: Oil Red O staining to verify adipogenic differentiation potential

Canine adult epidermal keratinocytes: immunofluorescence labelling with CK18 antibody

Mouse neonatal epidermal keratinocytes: immunofluorescence labelling with CK18 antibody

Mouse dermal microvascular endothelial cells: immunofluorescence labelling with Factor VIII antibody

Feline and rat dermal fibroblasts: immunofluorescence labelling with Fibronectin antibody

Rabbit lingual epidermal cells: immunofluorescence labelling with CK18 antibody

Mouse adipose microvascular endothelial cells: immunofluorescence labelling with Factor VIII antibody

Notably, primary mouse dermal fibroblasts (PMDF, Cat. No. CSI088Mu01), isolated from neonatal BALB/c mice and validated for positive Vimentin expression, have been adopted in a diabetes-associated skin wound-healing study published in Nature Communications. This cell line exhibits prominent performance in multiple skin-repair research set-ups. Selection by high-impact journals serves as solid evidence for the high quality of Cloud-Clone primary cells.

Morphological observation and detection of cell-type-specific biomarkers are performed for every cell lot to deliver stable and reproducible experimental outcomes.

Backed by SPF-grade animal facilities, ISO-certified quality management and comprehensive operational permits, Cloud-Clone supplies more than 40 specialised skin- and mucosa-related primary cell lines alongside a broader catalogue of over 600 primary cell products with consistent stock availability. Upholding research-grade standards, Cloud-Clone provides end-to-end primary-cell solutions for global research communities exploring skin and mucosal physiology, tissue injury repair and associated diseases.

SuKi Duan

CLOUD-CLONE CORP

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Skin Research: Cloud-Clone Offers 40+ Primary Cell Types for Epidermal, Dermal, Skin Appendage and Mucosa Models News Provided By CLOUD-CLONE CORP October 29, 2026, 05:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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