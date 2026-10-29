Former GM Warranty Claims Analyst Paul Wrubel Joins Rockpoint Law P.C. As Attorney

Paul Wrubel, lemon law attorney at RockPoint Law P.C.

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After nearly six years on the manufacturer side, Paul will represent consumers in lemon law and vehicle warranty claims

- Paul Wrubel, Attorney, RockPoint Law C, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paul Wrubel, who spent nearly six years evaluating and negotiating warranty claims in support of General Motors' legal staff, joined RockPoint Law P.C. as an Attorney today. He will represent consumers whose new, used or leased vehicles still have defects after repeated repair attempts.Paul worked from August 2020 to February 2025 and again from June 2025 to October 2026, advancing to senior legal warranty claims analyst. He evaluated, assigned and negotiated warranty claims, where he supervised GM's dispute resolution teams and managed a team of up to 10 people handling pre-suit matters. He knows how warranty and defect claims progress from the first repair order to a final resolution, and how much depends on the paper trail along the way. Paul also has experience handling fraud litigation and other commercial disputes, which strengthens his ability to assist consumers dealing with warranty and defect claims in the automotive industry.“A car that keeps going back to the shop wears people down,” Paul said.“These cases often turn on the repair history: what failed, when, and how many attempts were made to correct it. I believe manufacturers should address the root cause of a warrantable defect while also taking responsibility for consumers who have already received a defective product. My goal is to help consumers establish that record, hold manufacturers accountable, and pursue the remedies available to them. That is the work I want to continue doing.”Paul earned his law degree from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law and is admitted to practice in Michigan. At RockPoint Law, he will handle lemon law and breach-of-warranty claims for owners and lessees of cars, trucks, SUVs and electric vehicles.“Paul understands how warranty claims are evaluated and resolved, and he has made a real commitment to consumers,” said Steven Nassi, Managing Partner of RockPoint Law P.C.“Our clients are dealing with vehicles that disrupt their jobs and their family routines. They need a lawyer who reads every repair order closely. Paul does that.”As of October 2026, RockPoint Law P.C. has recovered more than $50 million for consumers and handled more than 3,000 cases. The firm brings claims under state lemon laws and the federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, and its staff works with clients in English and Spanish.About RockPoint Law P.C.RockPoint Law P.C. is a lemon law firm that represents consumers nationwide. It handles claims involving defective new, used, certified pre-owned and leased vehicles, including cars, trucks, SUVs, electric and diesel vehicles, RVs and motorcycles, as well as warranty disputes and recall-related claims. The firm's Manhasset office is at 1129 Northern Blvd., Suite 404, Manhasset, NY 11030. For a free case review, call (516) 550-3323 or visit rockpointlaw.Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. RockPoint Law P.C. does not guarantee results, and prior outcomes do not predict future success. This release is for general information only and is not legal advice.

Steven Nassi

RockPoint Law P.C.

+1 516-550-3323

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Former GM Warranty Claims Analyst Paul Wrubel Joins RockPoint Law P.C. as Attorney News Provided By GLP Marketing Corp October 29, 2026, 05:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Law



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