MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Asfandyar Uppal highlights liquidity risks and weaker underwriting in private credit markets, emphasizing disciplined lending and fund resilience.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, INDIA, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Australian investor Asfandyar Uppal is drawing attention to a series of near-term pressures developing across private credit markets, including weaker underwriting standards, growing redemption requests and increasing liquidity challenges among fund managers.Private credit has expanded significantly over the past decade as banks became more selective in certain lending segments and investors searched for alternatives to traditional fixed-income markets. The strong growth in capital flows created substantial opportunities for lenders and borrowers, but it also increased pressure on managers to deploy large amounts of capital in a competitive environment.According to Asfandyar Uppal, that pressure may have contributed to a gradual weakening of underwriting discipline in parts of the market. As more money entered private credit funds, managers were required to find suitable lending opportunities, sometimes in a market where attractive risk-adjusted transactions were becoming more difficult to source.“The rapid expansion of private credit has brought important benefits, but growth itself does not remove the need for disciplined underwriting,” said Asfandyar Uppal.“When capital must be deployed quickly, the quality of risk assessment and the assumptions used in valuations become increasingly important.”The changing interest-rate environment has added another layer of complexity. Real estate valuations, which remain closely connected to private credit activity in Australia, have come under pressure as financing costs have increased. Broader geopolitical uncertainty, changes in Australian government policy and concerns about employment trends are also influencing investor expectations across property and corporate lending markets.Uppal believes the increased mainstream use of artificial intelligence may create additional uncertainty for some borrowers, particularly businesses whose revenue models or workforce requirements are exposed to rapid technological change. These risks may not appear immediately in financial statements, but they can affect future cash flows, asset values and a borrower's ability to refinance.At the same time, private credit funds are facing a difficult balance between incoming investor flows and redemption requests. As investors seek greater flexibility and liquidity, managers may need to sell assets or maintain larger cash reserves to meet withdrawals. This can affect even well-managed funds, especially those holding more liquid assets that would otherwise remain invested.“Liquidity is becoming a central issue for the sector,” Uppal said.“A fund may hold assets that are fundamentally sound, yet still face pressure if redemption requests arrive faster than those assets can be realised without significant price concessions.”Cash positions at some Australian private credit funds have reportedly deteriorated as managers respond to withdrawals and changing market conditions. Enforcement actions and requests for loan extensions are also becoming more common, reflecting the pressure on borrowers facing higher debt-servicing costs and more demanding refinancing conditions.Uppal cautions that the broader risk is not limited to individual funds or borrowers. If liquidity constraints intensify across the market, debt markets could become less willing to extend, refinance or trade loans. Such a development could create a feedback loop in which more borrowers request extensions, lenders become more defensive and investors demand additional liquidity.Real estate may be particularly vulnerable if property owners are forced to sell assets in a less favourable market. A rise in forced sales could place further downward pressure on valuations, increasing loan-to-value ratios and creating additional stress for both lenders and borrowers.Asfandyar Uppal's comments build on his earlier discussion of the role private credit plays in filling lending gaps left by Australia's regulated banking system. He believes the sector can continue to serve an important purpose, but its future growth will depend on realistic valuations, transparent reporting, adequate liquidity buffers and consistent credit standards.“The long-term case for private credit remains meaningful,” Uppal added.“However, the next phase of the market will likely reward managers who prioritise resilience over growth and who are prepared for a less forgiving credit cycle.”About Asfandyar UppalAsfandyar Uppal is an Australian investor who comments on private credit, investment markets and developments affecting alternative finance. His views focus on market structure, risk management and the changing relationship between lenders, borrowers and investors.

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Asfandyar Uppal Highlights Near-Term Liquidity Risks Facing Private Credit Markets News Provided By DigiTech Trends October 29, 2026, 05:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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