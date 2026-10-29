Cyclone Arnab Updates: 5 Dead As Storm Batters Andhra Coast, Disrupts Life In Andhra Pradesh And Odisha

Amaravati/Bhubaneswar:Cyclone Arnab triggered massive panic across the eastern coastal states and finally slammed into the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday. The storm, whose name means 'ocean' in Bengali, left behind a trail of heavy destruction. Odisha, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu witnessed widespread rainfall. The severe weather claimed 5 lives. Fierce winds blowing at 120 kmph uprooted trees and electric poles, causing massive damage.

Cyclone weakens after hitting Andhra coast

The cyclone struck with heavy intensity, bringing down lakhs of trees and thousands of electric poles. Five people lost their lives in cyclone-related accidents across the state, and normal life took a massive hit.

Rains lash Bengal, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh

The severe weather disrupted vehicle, train, and flight movements across the state. Neighboring Odisha is also getting battered by heavy rains, which has completely disturbed daily life. Meanwhile, several parts of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh are experiencing heavy downpours.

Early morning landfall

The cyclone started making landfall on the Andhra coast at 2 AM on Wednesday. The process continued till 8 AM. After crossing Andhra Pradesh, the storm moved forward and its intensity finally dropped.

Heavy downpour

Right after the cyclone hit, more than 10 districts in Andhra Pradesh recorded massive rainfall ranging from 20 to 26 cm. This heavy downpour brought daily life to a complete standstill. Floodwaters entered several low-lying areas, leaving thousands of residents stranded.

Flash flood warning for 13 districts

The weather department issued a sudden flash flood warning for 13 districts. Officials asked people living in low-lying areas to stay on high alert.

Fierce wind threat

The meteorological department stated that Andhra Pradesh will likely see heavy rain and thunderstorms till November 3 due to the cyclone's impact. Strong winds will blow at speeds of 50 to 120 kmph, and coastal areas will witness high tidal waves. Out of the five deaths, live electric wires killed three people, a falling tree killed one person, and a wall collapse claimed one life.